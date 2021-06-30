Imran Khan normalized prejudice in Pakistan – the Diplomat

Publicity

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have drawn criticism for his recent refusal condemn China’s atrocities against Uyghur Muslims and for its remarks blame the rise in sexual violence against women wearing very little clothing and the fact that men are not robots.

Khan also sparked controversy last year when he described Osama bin Laden as a martyr, instead of calling him a terrorist, while speaking in the Pakistani Parliament. His Minister of Information tried to go back Khans ‘remarks about Bin Laden last week, a year later, due to their negative effect on Khans’ recent attempt to reconnect with the United States.

But to portray bin Laden as a martyr, to link rape to vulgarity and the dress of women, and to claim that Chinese brutality against Uyghurs is not a problem were not mere slip-ups; they reflect the worldview of Pakistani prime ministers. Khan has victims blamed before having incited to rape by their behavior. And he went up to affirming that he doesn’t know much about the Uyghur problem.

Khans reputation as a former cricketer and westernized playboy sometimes misleads foreigners into believing that he might represent a liberal vision for Pakistan. In fact, Khan and his PTI represent Pakistan’s further descent into obscurantism and blatant fanaticism.

Not so long ago, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks to a CNN interviewer that Jews have deep pockets and media scrutiny has drawn attention to widespread anti-Semitism among elites in the world’s only Muslim country with nuclear weapons.

After Qureshis interview with Bianna Golodryga, Islamist deputy called for using Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal against Israel and another minister cited a bogus anti-Semite for proposing that Muslims plan world domination like Jews.

Pakistan is already reputed to have a deeply polarized politics and little tolerance for its religious minorities. Khan and the PTI compounded the problem with their tendency to normalize bias and use abusive language.

In the first two years of the Khan administration, 31 members of religious minorities were killed, 58 were injured and 25 targeted by blasphemy cases. The Pakistani reality under Khan challenges claims, made at the time of his election, that he represents an opportunity to reshape Pakistani image.

Any recasting of Pakistan under Khan has been in the direction of indulging and endorsing various extremist prejudices. Even when the current ruling party was in opposition, one of its politicians created a political storm using a anti-Christian insult in a provincial legislature. Sixteen months after the start of the government, a senator from the Khans party said on a television broadcast that he and Khan considered the Ahmadiyya Muslim community to be worthy of their curse.

The senator also used a derogatory name for the Ahmadiyya. Neither the PTI nor the Prime Minister bothered to disassociate themselves from his statement.

Khans’ supporters are often quick, especially on social media, to try to erase the effect of damaging statements. For example, Qureshi insisted after being questioned about his comments in his CNN interview that he was only talking about the State of Israel.

Pakistan, it is argued with some justification, has the right to support the Palestinians and to criticize the conduct of a state and government that it does not recognize. But Qureshis remarks were clearly a reference to the Jews and not to the government of Israel.

No one is saying that the tiny state of Israel, with a GDP of $ 370 billion, has deeper pockets than Turkey ($ 778 billion of GDP), Iran ($ 454 billion of GDP) or miscellaneous Arab countries. Pakistan’s foreign minister would never say that Saudi Arabia, with its GDP of $ 793 billion, had deep pockets.

For nearly two centuries, anti-Semites have claimed that Jews have deep pockets and control the media, and Qureshi repeated this anti-Semitic trope. His colleague Ali Muhammad Khan, Pakistani Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, directly addressed city from the source of the epithet: The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, an anti-Semitic hoax on a great Jewish plan of world domination.

Outside parliament, a leader of fundamentalist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who recently riot to demand the expulsion of the French ambassador for blasphemy against Islam committed by his compatriots, declared that Pakistani Muslims will sacrifice their youth and their lives, but that they will not accept the dirty feet of the Jews in Jerusalem.

This is a far cry from the days when Pakistan, after its birth in August 1947 as the homeland of South Asian Muslims, was home to a religiously diverse community. Its then capital, Karachi, had mosques of various Muslim faiths, several Catholic and Protestant churches, a Jewish synagogue, Parsi (Zoroastrian) fire temples, as well as Jain and Hindu temples dedicated to various deities.

Although Khan claims the mantle of the secular founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his government has allowed Pakistan to continue to rank in the global human rights, women’s rights and religious freedom indexes.

The Pakistani Prime Minister has often expressed admiration for the leader of the Turkeys, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is known for his sexist, anti-democratic and anti-Semitic comments. Khan tried to replace moderate American and Arab influence in Pakistan with closer ties with Erdogans Turkey.

Khan’s statements, and those of his party colleagues, should not be ignored. They reflect a worldview which, when translated into politics, will only make Pakistan less tolerant for its citizens and more difficult for its international partners.