Wednesday June 30, 2021 – La Minute Monocle





During one of my first reports on Monocle in Bangkok, I remember being in a bar and trying to talk about the king before being quickly and loudly choked by my local companion. It was an experience that opened my eyes and closed my mouth at the same time. I knew the laws of the lse-majest of Thailand were strict but not this strict. Since then, I’ve gotten used to seeing Thai friends and interviewees pointing fingers at the sky instead of naming the monarch in public, or making coded references to Rama X as Justin for his tattoos. bodily injuries to the Bieber. As a visitor, I was also compelled to play with this masquerade, so coming back to Hong Kong was always a breath of fresh air and freedom of expression; we could literally say anything. No more. A year after the introduction of the National Security Law, similar habits are starting to take hold with us. Voices drop in restaurants whenever the NSL is mentioned with a waiter within earshot and hushed conversations take place in the backs of taxis about friends moving to the UK; a woman recently told me that in the post-NSL era her husband simply refused to talk about Beijing outside of his own apartment. Paranoia or necessary precaution? At the moment, we just don’t know. Police operate a whistleblower line that encourages the public to report any suspected violation of national security. Apparently he rang off the hook. As far as we know, there could be a lot of suspicious cats stuck in the trees, conspiring to overthrow the government. So we keep laughing at ourselves for acting ridiculous. It is not a crime to discuss Xi Jinping. But fear is spreading. Last week I watched and waited while my former lunch guest insisted on turning off his phone before engaging in a business conversation about China, something I had only ever witnessed on the mainland. . Such small and subtle changes in behavior are likely to go unnoticed by most visitors to Hong Kong; unless, that is, they are also silenced by a friend for speaking too loudly of our own version of the Thai king. If that day came to Hong Kong, it would be truly indescribable.

