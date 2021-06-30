Pat Toomey’s voting record remains conservative, but Trump split changes activists’ perspective





WASHINGTON When researchers asked political activists about their views on Senator Pat Toomey in 2016, respondents’ opinions largely followed his voting record: They viewed the Pennsylvania Republican as one of the most conservative voices in the Senate.

Toomey’s voting patterns and opinions have not changed, but perceptions of him have changed.

A new investigation by the same research team shows that activists from both parties now rank Toomey as one of the more moderate Senate Republicans, even though his record remains staunchly conservative.

The most likely reason, according to the researchers? Toomeys breaks with former President Donald Trump. He strongly opposed Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Toomey is one of the more egregious examples researchers cited in their surveys, suggesting that public servants’ perceptions of conservative powers now depend more on their allegiance to Trump than their political views.

Trump, the researchers concluded, redefined conservatism in the eyes of activists from both parties.

The perceived conservative wing of the Republican Party is now essentially the most pro-Trump figure, said Dan Hopkins, a University of Pennsylvania political scientist who co-led the study and first published his findings on the FiveThirtyEight, data-driven website.

Toomey, in an interview, agreed that Trump had a significant impact on the GOP, but took issue with the conclusion that the former president has changed his mind about what is conservative.

People know that in Congress and the Senate there are Republicans who have been, say, a lot more respectful and loyal to Donald Trump than I have been. People understand that, Toomey said. I don’t think they really think I am not a conservative.

He questioned the study’s methodology, which gave respondents pairs of public officials to assess, and asked them to choose who was more conservative or more liberal. Toomey argued the method lacked nuance and was likely to become a proxy for who was fighting alongside Trump.

Donald Trump was arguably considered one of the most aggressive and vigorous warriors against the left, and he was joined in the battle. And so, to a certain extent, the guy who leads the fight on the other side in the most aggressive way, it’s easy to have a shortcut if the only choice you give a respondent is: is he conservative ? said Toomey.

Trump’s influence has important implications for Pennsylvania: Next year, Republicans will nominate candidates to replace Toomey (who is not seeking re-election) and run for governor. The perceptions of conservative activists will be crucial in these primaries, which will decide the new public faces of the GOP in Pennsylvania and contenders for races with major national implications.

Already, most of the GOP candidates are scrambling to show their ties to Trump.

He seems to be going against the grain of trying to define himself as an anti-Trump conservative, Hopkins said.

He highlighted his findings on Toomey. In his first term, starting in 2011, Toomey consistently had one of the most conservative voting records in the Senate, even compared to other Republicans, according to Voteview, which tracks votes and places them on a conservative spectrum at liberal.

So, in a 2016 study by Hopkins with Hans Noel of Georgetown University, activists ranked Toomey as one of the 25 most conservative senators.

(The survey, conducted by YouGov, interviewed around 3,000 political activists from both parties, people who had been local party presidents or had stood for election, had acted as paid political staff, or those who had made a combination of donations to a candidate, attending a rally or making phone calls for a campaign.)

Toomey’s ideological record did not change much after his re-election in 2016. In the 2017-2019 session of Congress, his votes were more conservative than 90% of his fellow GOP senators. And he was a leading advocate and author of Trump’s two biggest legislative efforts: the attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the Republican tax cuts.

For 2019-2021, Toomeys’ votes were consistently more conservative than 86% of Republican senators.

Yet after breaking with Trump’s elections in late 2020 and early 2021, a new survey of 1,110 activists in April saw a sea change: Toomey was now considered the 9th least conservative Republican senator.

Senators and other officials considered the most conservative, Hopkins noted, all have close affiliations with Trump: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Josh Hawley of Missouri. and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Toomey, in particular, has had a more conservative voting record than Cotton at each of the last two conventions, according to Voteview.

Even for activists who we would expect to be at the forefront, defining and controlling what it means to be conservative to a surprising extent is defined by your relationship with personalities. [like Trump] rather than your relationship to politics, Hopkins said.

Toomey said the poll method gave respondents too few options, leading to responses that confused support for Trump with conservatism.

There is no doubt that there is a large majority of Republicans who associate [Trump] as party leader. I don’t think they’re necessarily confused about ideology, he said. People are quite able to recognize that a person may be ideologically and philosophically conservative and may or may not be a huge fan of Donald Trump. These two are not the same thing.

Hopkins said his most recent findings reflect a phenomenon he noticed during Trump’s rise in 2016, when some longtime conservatives, such as former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, were seen as relatively moderates and those who strongly supported Trump, such as former Senator Jeff. The Alabama sessions were considered more conservative based on their actual voting results.

The updated results suggest that the trend has accelerated. If so, it could shape the direction of the GOPs in the critical races of 2022.

