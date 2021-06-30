PM Modi to interact with Digital India campaign beneficiaries on July 1









New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the Digital India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of his various devices on July 1 by videoconference, the Ministry of Electronics and computing.

“Digital India has been one of New India’s greatest achievements – facilitating services, bringing government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people,” the official statement said.

The Minister of Electronics and Informatics, Ravi Shankar Prasad, will also be present on the occasion and deliver the opening speech.

The interactive session will be followed by a keynote address by the Prime Minister in which he will describe the various accomplishments of Digital India and the success story it has had over the years in connecting people.

It will also provide an overview of the various developments and upcoming work for the program.

“This will be a very interactive and informative session in which the Prime Minister will meet with Digital India beneficiaries from across the country. It is a proud moment for us, as the advice and support we have received Premier are unprecedented. We look forward to advancing the initiatives of Digital India under his dynamic leadership, ”said Abhishek Singh, Managing Director and CEO of Digital India Corporation and Chairman and CEO of NeGD, MeitY, before the program .

The program will see a video presentation on the main achievements of Digital India which will lead to an interactive Prime Minister’s session with beneficiaries of various Digital India programs, moderated by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.

Digital India is a flagship program of the Indian government whose vision is to transform India into a digital society and knowledge economy. The ambitious program was launched on July 1, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

