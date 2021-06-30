Animal rights groups unite and urge Boris Johnson to ban snares





Animal welfare groups including PETA have joined together to sign a joint open letter urging the prime minister to immediately ban the making, selling, possession and use of snares. The current code of good practice on the use of snares which has been put in place in place of a ban is lacking for animals. The letter, coordinated by Animal Aid, highlights this and notes that MPs actually voted for a ban in 2016, but the will of the House of Commons was ignored. Read the full letter here. What are the traps? The collars are made of a noose that can tighten when an animal gets stuck in them and struggles. Traps and snares are regularly set in game hunting areas and estates like Sandringham in a crude attempt to catch predators who might steal eggs or kill young pheasants hunters wish to shoot. Only certain types of snares are legal, but illegal snares are still used. The law is poorly enforced and lacks teeth, meaning thousands of animals are ruthlessly captured and killed each year with no consequences for those setting the traps. Why animals lack the code of good practice These barbaric devices mutilate and kill animals indiscriminately. Figures from the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show that 15 of 18 animals captured in a field test of snare traps were do not foxes, the intended victims. Of course, his speciesist condemns the death of some species but tolerates the death of others in traps, and the use of these cruel devices to trap an animal can never be justified. Victims often endure a slow and terrifying death as they struggle to escape. In January 2021, there was outrage when a local dog became entangled in a snare trap on the Sandringham estate. She suffered for hours and could easily have died. A protected little owl was also captured and fatally injured in late 2020. All animals must be protected from a terrifying death in a trap by banning these devices without delay. How you can help The UK is one of only five European countries that still allow snaring, mainly to protect the lucrative shooting industry. Prince Charles is one of the few people still using these cruel traps at Sandringham Estate. Will you join us in urging him to protect the animals and immediately remove this cruel and archaic contraptions from Sandringham? You can also contact Sandringham by phone or email:

