KontraS: asking for reviews to be polite shows Jokowi is subjective, he’s a danger





Merdeka.com – Deputy Coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Rivanlee Anandar said President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding criticism should be carried out in dangerous ways. Rivanlee said managing manners in criticism means the president Jokowi accept criticism subjectively. This is dangerous because it will serve as a backdrop for law enforcement to take action against someone in the name of courtesy. So this gave rise to the regulation of the rubber article in order to protect the good reputation. “Defining politeness in criticism indicates that the president is also subjective in accepting criticism. It’s dangerous because it causes people, including law enforcement, to take action against someone in the name of courtesy and the rubber rules seem to protect their reputation, ”Rivanlee said on Wednesday (30 / 6). . Rivanlee said, in public criticism, the measure of politeness is subjective. Jokowi should have responded to something substantial, for example by recommending the removal of the rubber article from the ITE law. “In public criticism, the measure of politeness is very subjective. It is better for the president to respond with something more substantial: to recommend that the rubber articles of the ITE law be removed and the like,” he said. declared. Rivanlee also urged the president to guarantee freedom of expression. Jokowi’s attitude does not answer the question of civil liberties. “The president should not only invite him, but guarantee his freedom. From the level of implementation to regulations that limit freedom of expression,” he said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) casually responded to criticism from University of Indonesia (UI) students on social media about the king of empty talk. Jokowi said the campus doesn’t need to block students from voicing their opinions. “Recently someone said I was Mr. Bipang and finally someone talked about The King Of Lip service. Yes, I think it’s a student form of expression, and it’s a country democratic, so the criticism is good, and the universities are good, no need to prevent students from expressing themselves, “Jokowi said on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube account on Tuesday (6/29). Jokowi also admitted that criticism was often leveled. From kelmar-klemer to authoritarian rulers. “Yes, it’s been a long time, yes, there was someone who said I was a kelmar-klemer, someone said I was a diver. Then changed again, someone said I was was bossy, then someone would say I was a lame duck, “he explained. [ray]

