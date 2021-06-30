Turkey has a limit on migration burden (AKP spokesperson)

ANKARA

Turkey has a limit to the burden it will bear on migration, according to a statement from the Turkish AKP spokesperson.

Mer elik criticized the European Union at a press conference on June 29 for reducing the issue of migration to mere financial aid, which he saw as a lack of vision, unsustainable in the long term, a serious mistake .

He said the aid will be provided to Syrian refugees, not Turkey, and that the EU wants to protect Europe from migration and its negative effects with the funds.

Turkey bears this burden, but there is a limit to Turkey’s bearing this burden. Therefore, the determination of close cooperation should not be reduced to financial matters alone, but should be seen in a broader perspective, he said.

Tension in the Aegean Sea

Elik reiterated that Greece violated the Athens 1988 MoU by declaring drilling areas on the Aegean Sea during the summer tourist season, a period not allowed by the agreement.

He said Greece’s stance was against the deal as well as the talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Due to Greece’s tendency to maintain the policy of tension, Turkey has issued a Navtex, elik said. Turkey has no choice but to issue a Navtex.

The whole world must see that the tensions are coming from Greece, he added.

EU turns a blind eye to the realities of Cyprus

elik said the decisions regarding Cyprus at the EU summit last week did not present the right attitude.

The EU has not reviewed the realities of the island, as the summit decisions show. We stress once again that the EU must see the truth on the island, and that there is a state and a society that shares equal status with the Greek Cypriots, such as the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) , did he declare.

He went on to say that the 2016 migration deal between Turkey and the bloc should be approached in all its aspects rather than partial approaches.

Afghanistan is crucial for Turkey’s national security

Regarding Turkey’s negotiations on the Kabul airport mission in Afghanistan, Elik said that a legal basis should be established with the Afghan government.

“This (the negotiations) is also an expression of our support for establishing the unity of Afghanistan and for the Afghan people to have an honorable and free future,” he said.

All of these are important to our national security. Continuing to support the Afghan people with equal force is extremely important for our historic relationship, he added.

The so-called Turkish democracy project

elik referred to the so-called Turkish Democracy Project, which involves former US President George Bush’s brother Jeb and former White House national security adviser John Bolton.

Noting that the project is called a think tank, he said the group defined its mission as the fight against “dictatorship” in Turkey.

We know from Bolton’s writings that he does not have good feelings towards Turkey. But on the other hand, there are people close to the Fetullah terrorist organization involved in the project, he said.

He stressed that the old positions of Bush and Boltons require them to be sensitive to staying away from such an organization.

We find it extremely strange that these people, who have served in various offices in the United States and held important positions, have come together with members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, an anti-Turkey organization, he said.

It will certainly not be a “think tank” project, because it will be a center of disinformation. We certainly don’t want the people who served in those positions to be in such a hub of disinformation. “

The FET and its American leader Fetullah Glen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses the FET of being at the origin of a long campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, in particular the army, the police and the judiciary.

Turkovac coronavirus vaccine from Turkey

When the Turkovac vaccine, which is currently in the testing phase, is used, Turkey “will present it as good news for our nation and for all of humanity, as our president has stated,” Elik said.

Unlike those who exacerbate tensions and racism regarding vaccination, Turkey will once again show that it is a country of conscience, a country which appeals to the conscience of all mankind, ”he said. declared.