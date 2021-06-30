Asian coal-fired campaign threatens climate targets (report)





Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Five Asian countries are responsible for 80% of the world’s planned new coal-fired power plants, with projects threatening climate crisis goals, a report warned on Wednesday. China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam are planning to build more than 600 coal-fired power plants, think tank Carbon Tracker said. The stations will be able to generate a total of 300 gigawatts of power, equivalent to the entire power generation capacity of Japan. The projects continue despite the availability of cheaper renewable energy, and they threaten efforts to meet the Paris climate accord’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to the study. “These latest strongholds of coal-fired power are swimming against the grain, as renewables offer a cheaper solution that supports global climate goals,” said Catharina Hillenbrand Von Der Neyen, research manager at Carbon Tracker. “Investors should avoid new coal projects.” Experts see the phasing out of coal, which produces carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, as the key to tackling a climate crisis whose impacts – ranging from species extinction to unbearable heat – should accelerate considerably. But many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, long reliant on fossil fuels to power their booming economies, have been slow to act, even as Europe and the United States accelerate their transition to cleaner energy. Asia-Pacific consumed more than three-quarters of all the coal used in the world in 2019, according to BP’s Statistical Review of Global Energy. – “Coal no longer makes sense” – China, the world’s largest consumer of coal and emitter of greenhouse gases, tops the list of countries planning new coal-fired power plants, according to Carbon Tracker. It has 368 planned power plants with a capacity of 187 gigawatts, the think tank said, despite President Xi Jinping’s pledge that China will become carbon neutral by 2060. India, the second largest consumer of coal, is planning 92 power plants with a capacity of around 60 gigawatts, according to the London-based think tank, which focuses on the impact of the energy transition on financial markets. Indonesia is planning 107 new factories, Vietnam 41 and Japan 14, he said. Despite climate concerns, governments continue to pursue coal projects for reasons ranging from lobbying to efforts to support the industry and concerns about the security of electricity supply, the think tank said. But building new power plants no longer makes economic sense, as the falling cost of renewables like solar and wind power means they will become cheaper than coal in most parts of the world. Hillenbrand Von Der Neyen called on governments to use post-coronavirus stimulus spending to “lay the foundation for a sustainable energy system”. “Coal no longer makes sense, financially or environmentally,” she said. AFP 2021

