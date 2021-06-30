Georgina waylenargues that the reluctance of politicians with hypermasculine leadership traits to take the pandemic seriously and to implement or adhere to mitigation measures has led to inconsistent policy development and poor communication. This reduced levels of public confidence and contributed to high rates of infection and death.

In hisrecent evidenceto MPs, Dominic Cummings attributed to group thinking many of the failures of the UK government’s initial response to the pandemic. Otherhighlightedthe absence of women in high-level scientific and decision-making positions as a key element of the problem. However, not only was the government’s response male-dominated, but an important and overlooked part of any explanation for its Covid-19 political failures is the role of hypermasculine leadership – a form of exaggerated and dominant masculinity displayed in rhetoric, the symbols and behavior such as risk taking and the use of militaristic language.

Recognizing the implications of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hypermasculine leadership style helps us understand why lockdowns were delayed in the first and second phases of the pandemic; and other mitigation measures, such as the wearing of masks, were only reluctantly introduced and undermined by government ministers. The reluctance of hyper-male leaders to take the pandemic seriously, to abandon their risky behavior, and to implement or adhere to mitigation measures, has led to inconsistent policy development as well as poor communication and confused, reducing levels of public trust and contributing to high rates of infection and death. As a result, the United Kingdom had one of the highest excess mortality rates of any developed country in the early stages of the pandemic and suffered a 20% drop in GDP in the second quarter of 2020.

Boris Johnson’s particular form of hyper-masculinity is that of the white English ruling class. He presents himself as a benevolent and often comical English eccentric, defying authority with a contempt for the rules, always with deliberately disheveled hair signifying liveliness, rule violation and chaos. This is also manifested in its combination of boosterism (overconfident and unwarranted speaking) and a libertarian reluctance to circumscribe the behavior of individuals, all part of a political performance.which combinesconstant presumptuous lie, deliberate disdain for detail and relentless performative optimism. He is embodiedfor some peopleby belonging to the famous Oxford drinking club, Bullingdon.

It should come as no surprise, then, that to coordinate the response to the pandemic, Johnson surrounded himself with a small circle of all-male cabinet ministers, mostly trained at Oxbridge, as well as a male-dominated entourage of advisers. in Downing Street (disparaginglydoubleDoms frat house with Caino, Roxster, Sonic and other names of playgrounds). Even the public face of government has been dominated by men, with few women appearing at frequentpress conferencesin the early stages of the pandemic as ministers (Priti Patel was the one and only three times) or scientific advisers.

Due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 threat seriously, Johnson initially downplayed the epidemic,affirmingMarch 3, 2020 that the country is extremely well prepared due to the fantastic NHS, fantastic testing system and fantastic disease surveillance so the vast majority of people should go about their business as usual. Johnson also continued his risky behavior, publicly refusing in early March 2020 to adopt social distancing measures, andto affirmafter visiting a hospital where I continually shake hands, I shook hands with everyone and continue to shake hands.

Once the severity of the pandemic could no longer be denied, government rhetoric used explicit militaristic narratives of the war on Covid. Johnsondeclaredthat we must act like any government in times of war and do whatever it takes to protect our economy yes this enemy can be deadly but it is also beatable and we know how to beat it.A studyout of ten speeches by male and female leaders, found that Johnsons had the third highest number of military references (just behind Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi). World War II, in particular, wasfrequently mentionedby government ministers with speeches on the blitz spirit and a call to arms.

This excessive self-confidence, disregard for the rules and faith in English exceptionalism, resulted in a reluctance to implement or adhere to mitigation measures, delaying the implementation of effective policies to combat the pandemic. Of particular importance are the disastrous consequences of postponing closures compared to other European countries. Neil Ferguson, a prominent British scientist,argues thatlockdown just a week earlier would have halved the death toll from early waves. The same mistakes were then repeated later in the year.

Johnson and his entourage have shown a similar reluctance in the symbolically charged arena of mask-wearing, despite mounting evidence of its effectiveness. Masks, especially in the United States, have becomepart of cultural warsseen both as unwarranted government interference and a sign of weakness and lack of manhood, which led to former Vice President Dick Cheneys’ daughter tweeting a photo of him with the hashtag realmenwearmasks). Masks did not become mandatory in stores in England until July 24, 2020 (unlike France where it happened on May 10); and Johnson himself only appeared there publicly on July 9, when the announcement was first made. Even then, Govepronouncedtwo days later, wearing the mask should not be compulsory, but only encouraged, adding to the confusing and contradictory messages.

The list of other early Covid-19 policy failures is long: The test and tracing system promised by the private sector did not materialize, neither did a British worldcontact finder app. Johnson’s claim that inexperienced British manufacturers shouldproduce fans(compared to the production of spitfires during WWII) which he jokingly dubbed Operation Last Breath, also came to naught. All of this happened amid countless allegations of cronyism and corruption, as contracts to produce personal protective equipment were awarded to close contacts with no experience in this field.

Of course, the many failures of the early pandemic response must also be seen against the background of an institutional decline marked by excessive centralization, diminished state capacity and outsourcing, exacerbated by a decade of austerity after the global financial crisis which has dramatically increased levels of inequality. Huge cuts in public spending have emptied both local and national state, contributing to a significant decline in health and social protection benefits. The NHS lacked capacity and planning for the pandemic proved woefully inadequate.

Finally, we have to recognize that Johnson is not the only one with a hypermasculine leadership style that has affected his response to Covid-19. He shares characteristics with other right-wing populist leaders, including Narendra Modi in India, Donald Trump in the United States, and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. Johnson’s populist nativism is white English nationalism, evoking a glorious imperial past. He was elected on a populist promise to implement the will of the people to make Brexit a success in the face of opposition from liberal metropolitan elites.

All these hypermasculine right-wing populist leaderspoorly performedin their efforts to deal with the pandemic by refusing to take it seriously, continuing to take risks, and delaying and undermining mitigation measures. Understanding what went wrong with the responses to the pandemic from leaders like Boris Johnson, with hypermasculine leadership styles, is an important part of avoiding similar disastrous mistakes in the future.

Featured Image Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)