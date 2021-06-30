Gough Whitlams visit is decisive in our vision of Asia and of ourselves

There was nothing sentimental about these parallel Whitlam and Nixon movements, and as we mark their half-century, we shouldn’t be sentimental about them either. They were based on rigorous assessments of the interests of each country.

Whitlam felt he was defying reason to ignore the political leaders of a quarter of the world’s population.

There will always be differences to deal with in our leading Asian relationship, requiring calm, confident and constant commitment.

He had initiated a decisive change in Australia’s vision of the world, putting our region at the center, alongside the multilateralism championed a generation earlier by Doc Evatt.

Until then, the White Australia policy still lingered in our outlook and tarnished our reputation. Whitlam’s adviser to China and Australia’s first ambassador to Beijing, Stephen FitzGerald, observes that our most intense post-war engagements in the region had been wars in other countries against Asians.

Whitlam wanted to show Australia another way, and his legacy is the change in the way we think about ourselves and the world. Engaging with China was important in itself, but Whitlam’s vision was much more than that.

FitzGerald recalls that Whitlam did not approach China in isolation, but as part of a general foreign policy idea, according to which Australia needed a relationship with Asia based on the acceptance of that – here as our sustainable international neighborhood.

Whitlams’ often overlooked regionalist approach is reflected in his itinerary on that same trip: he also visited Japan and the Philippines.

Just as Whitlam did, we need to see our engagement with China as part of our regional engagement. And the reality is that our neighbors, like us, have a constant interest in avoiding single-power hegemony, so this is where our strategic energy needs to be applied.

The support of European friends is encouraging, but we will never reach the region we want by simply following in the wake of G7 policies, to borrow a recent article by the former secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Peter Varghese on this page.

Our alliance with the United States is our central strategic relationship. We are doing ourselves and our US partners a disservice if we do not maximize our own agency and position ourselves as a reliable partner of choice in the region. Indeed, this should be the main value we add to the alliance.

However, on the Morrison government’s agenda, our bigger neighbor doesn’t seem to be getting the attention it deserves.

Jakarta has received a steady stream of high-level international visits throughout the pandemic, including three from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In contrast, neither Marise Payne nor Scott Morrison have been to Indonesia since December 2019, despite other high-profile overseas visits around this time.

Faced with the growing risks of COVID-19, economic constraints and development challenges, Indonesia is working to chart a course for recovery. We should have clearly expressed our ambition to be a partner of choice in this effort, and supported it with resources.

Outgoing great diplomat Frances Adamson noted in her farewell speech that our development agenda must be up to the tough competition for influence underway in our region. Yet $ 12 billion in development aid cuts have left us with insufficient firepower where it counts.

Just like before Whitlam, a lack of vision and ambition leaves opportunities withering before our eyes.

It is no coincidence that Anthony Albanese’s first overseas visit as Labor leader was to Jakarta. We share deep interests in regional stability, sovereignty and prosperity with Indonesia and ASEAN partners. But showing off counts.

There will always be differences to deal with in our prominent Asian relationship, including the structural differences we have with China regarding rules-based trade, human rights, 5G, the law of the sea, foreign interference and Hong Kong requiring calm, confident and consistent engagement. .

International realities

Many countries are asking Beijing to demonstrate that nearly half a century after its international recognition at the UN, it wants to be seen as a responsible international power.

But, at the end of the day, we should heed Allan Gyngells’ reminder that in all Whitlams who think about foreign policy, he has stressed the need to face the realities of the world.

As we mark this anniversary, we should embrace the true scope of Whitlam’s ambition.

The realities of the world have changed since he first met Zhou Enlai 50 years ago, but the lesson of this anniversary is not about China. It’s about us. It is about being autonomous.

These are honest assessments of our interests and their bold pursuit. It’s about facing the reality that while much of our history is in Europe, our home and our future is in the Indo-Pacific.

And it is about recognizing as one of Whitlam’s successors, Paul Keating, said that we must find our security in Asia, not in Asia.

Only if we see the world as it is, do we have a chance to shape it for the better.

Penny Wong is Senate Opposition Leader and Labor Foreign Affairs Critic.