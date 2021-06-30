Politics
Any illegal activity will have repercussions Anastasiades warns ahead of Erdogan’s visit
Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Tuesday he was very concerned about developments in Varosha and called for immediate action before it was too late.
Referring to the Famagusta issue, Mavroyiannis said this may be the final phase of the complete destruction of prospects and the solution and reunification of the country.
He was speaking during the presentation of a political document on the Cyprus problem after the five-party summit drafted by Professor Andreas Theophanous, President of the Center for European and International Affairs at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.
I am very worried that if something does not happen yesterday, very soon it will be too late both for Famagusta and our occupied areas, and for the solution of the Cyprus problem, Mavroyiannis said.
Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leaders are promoting the opening of the fenced area from Varosha to occupied Famagusta. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said last week that Greek Cypriot refugees with property in Varosha could seek redress from the real estate commission set up by Turkey in the north.
There is also great expectation of possible announcements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the north on July 20.
Responding to a question about what Erdogan planned to do during his visit to the north, President Nicos Anastasiades said Monday evening he had no information but warned that any illegal activity would have repercussions.
Anastasiades also referred to the UN suggestion to introduce a new term to describe the two sides on the island’s autonomous regions, with the aim of satisfying the Turkish Cypriot side who requested recognition of its sovereignty.
Anastasiades noted that all possible references were scored as negative.
He said this information was passed on to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his special envoy Jane Holl Lute.
He said such a reference would be unfortunate and unacceptable.
The Turkish Cypriot side also rejected the idea of the UN.
According to Turkish Cypriot media, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu said on Monday that by using the term autonomous regions, the UN was playing with words.
Ertugruloglu called it a deception and said the UN would be wrong to think it could appease the Turkish Cypriot side with such puns.
He added that the Turkish Cypriot side will not give up its demands for sovereign equality and equal international status. He said that in the end, the self-managed areas would still fall under the Republic of Cyprus.
Mavroyiannis said that what Turkey and the Tatars are looking for as a priority are not two separate states in Cyprus but two entities, which jointly define some specific responsibilities and in particular the issues of external representation and representation in the EU. This way, he said, on the one hand they have their independence, and on the other hand Turkey can control the whole of Cyprus and have a say in the EU.
After the Tatars were elected as the head of the Turkish Cypriots, Mavroyiannis said, the Turkish side spoke of two states and then tried to present as a concession that they would be content with sovereign equality.
This is in fact a deterioration of the two-state concept, Mavroyiannis said, because what the Tatars and Turkey are looking for is training that will jointly take on some very specific responsibilities and which, when it is will collapse, leave us all hanging, and there will be no way to go back to the status quo ante.
Sources
2/ https://cyprus-mail.com/2021/06/29/any-illegal-activity-will-have-repercussions-anastasiades-warns-in-advance-of-erdogan-visit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]