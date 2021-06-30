Any illegal activity will have repercussions Anastasiades warns ahead of Erdogan’s visit

Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Tuesday he was very concerned about developments in Varosha and called for immediate action before it was too late.

Referring to the Famagusta issue, Mavroyiannis said this may be the final phase of the complete destruction of prospects and the solution and reunification of the country.

He was speaking during the presentation of a political document on the Cyprus problem after the five-party summit drafted by Professor Andreas Theophanous, President of the Center for European and International Affairs at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.

I am very worried that if something does not happen yesterday, very soon it will be too late both for Famagusta and our occupied areas, and for the solution of the Cyprus problem, Mavroyiannis said.

Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leaders are promoting the opening of the fenced area from Varosha to occupied Famagusta. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said last week that Greek Cypriot refugees with property in Varosha could seek redress from the real estate commission set up by Turkey in the north.

There is also great expectation of possible announcements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the north on July 20.

Responding to a question about what Erdogan planned to do during his visit to the north, President Nicos Anastasiades said Monday evening he had no information but warned that any illegal activity would have repercussions.

Anastasiades also referred to the UN suggestion to introduce a new term to describe the two sides on the island’s autonomous regions, with the aim of satisfying the Turkish Cypriot side who requested recognition of its sovereignty.

Anastasiades noted that all possible references were scored as negative.

He said this information was passed on to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his special envoy Jane Holl Lute.

He said such a reference would be unfortunate and unacceptable.

The Turkish Cypriot side also rejected the idea of ​​the UN.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu said on Monday that by using the term autonomous regions, the UN was playing with words.

Ertugruloglu called it a deception and said the UN would be wrong to think it could appease the Turkish Cypriot side with such puns.

He added that the Turkish Cypriot side will not give up its demands for sovereign equality and equal international status. He said that in the end, the self-managed areas would still fall under the Republic of Cyprus.

Mavroyiannis said that what Turkey and the Tatars are looking for as a priority are not two separate states in Cyprus but two entities, which jointly define some specific responsibilities and in particular the issues of external representation and representation in the EU. This way, he said, on the one hand they have their independence, and on the other hand Turkey can control the whole of Cyprus and have a say in the EU.

After the Tatars were elected as the head of the Turkish Cypriots, Mavroyiannis said, the Turkish side spoke of two states and then tried to present as a concession that they would be content with sovereign equality.

This is in fact a deterioration of the two-state concept, Mavroyiannis said, because what the Tatars and Turkey are looking for is training that will jointly take on some very specific responsibilities and which, when it is will collapse, leave us all hanging, and there will be no way to go back to the status quo ante.