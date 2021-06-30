798 doctors died in the second wave of Covid-19; max deaths in Delhi: IMA





Amid the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association said on Tuesday that 798 doctors have died during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, of which up to 128 doctors have lost their lives. life in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115. According to the official IMA note, the number of doctors who lost their lives in the pandemic in Delhi stands at 128, followed by Bihar at 115 and Uttar Pradesh at 79. States like Maharashtra and Kerala, where the prevalence of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is increasing, have also reported double-digit doctor deaths. Maharashtra has reported 23 medical deaths and Kerala has reported 24 deaths. Pondicherry recorded the lowest number of physician deaths registering only one death. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised medics on Sunday for doing everything possible to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, IMA chairman Dr JA Jayalal said the prime minister assured that physicians would be respected, protected and protected. As every year, the country celebrated July 1 as National Physicians’ Day to honor the contributions of physicians. The first National Physician’s Day was celebrated in the country in July 1991. “Prime Minister Modi ensured that physicians are respected, protected and protected. He also emphasized the need for vaccination. We are celebrating National Physicians Day (July 1) this year in remembrance of veteran Dr. BC Roy. We are so happy that Prime Minister Modi hosted the medical fraternity for Doctors’ Day, ”said the President of the IMA. On June 25, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed that 776 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of COVID. According to the IMA COVID register of June 25 — in the list of state martyred doctors, Bihar recorded the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 44, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 40. Meanwhile, India reported 37,566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time in 102 days that daily cases have fallen below 40,000, the Union Health Ministry informed. With that, the country’s COVID-19 total stands at 3,03 16,897, of which 2 93 66 601 recoveries and 5,529,659 active cases. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

