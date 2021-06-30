China’s space targets set new frontier in tech battle with the United States

A Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft takes off from the Wenchang spacecraft launch site on May 29, 2021 in Wenchang, Hainan Province of China. Yuan Chen | VCG | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first man-made satellite, which started a space race with the United States China, however, was nowhere to be found. As the United States and the Soviet Union fought for superiority in this new area, Mao Zedong, one of the founders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), reportedly said, “China cannot even put an apple. of earth in space. Fast forward more than six decades and President Xi Jinping, the current Chinese leader, congratulates three astronauts who were sent to the country’s own space station earlier this month. Since Mao’s comments, China has launched satellites, sent humans into space, and now plans to build a base on Mars, achievements and ambitions Beijing has highlighted as the centenary of the CCP’s founding approaches.

President Xi Jinping has said that China’s “space dream” is to overtake all nations and become the leading space power by 2045. Christophe newman Professor of Law and Space Policy, NorthumbriaUniversity

Space is now another battleground between the United States and China amid a broader technological rivalry for supremacy, which could have scientific and military implications on Earth. “President Xi Jinping has declared that China’s ‘space dream’ is to overtake all nations and become the leading space power by 2045,” said Christopher Newman, professor of law and space policy at the British University of Northumbria. “All of this fuels China’s ambition to be the world’s only science and technology superpower.

Why the space?

In March, China highlighted the space as a “frontier technology” it would focus on and research on “the origin and evolution of the universe.” But there are other implications as well. “This is important for China and the United States because it can advance technological development” in areas such as “national security and some socio-economic development,” said Sa’id Mosteshar, director of the London Institute. of Space Policy and Law, and associate researcher Christoph Beischl. .

While experts doubt it could escalate into war in space, extraterrestrial activity can support military operations on Earth. The spatial achievements also concern optics. Through space exploration to the Moon or to Mars, “China and the United States are showing their technological sophistication to the national public and the world, increasing their national and international prestige, national legitimacy and international influence,” said Mosteshar and Beischl.

China’s space ambitions

Beijing has now turned its gaze to Mars. China hopes to send its first crewed mission to the Red Planet in 2033 after landing a spacecraft there in May. China has been much more aggressive in recent years in filing space technology patents as it prepares for some of these future missions. Between January 2000 and June 2021, Chinese entities filed 6,634 patents related to space travel, including vehicles and equipment, according to data compiled for CNBC by GreyB, a patent research firm. But nearly 90% of those patent applications have been filed in the past five and a half years. Between January 2016 and June 2021, the three main patent applications came from Chinese entities, followed by the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing. It highlights how quickly China hopes to develop the technologies needed for more advanced spaceflight.

“The United States remains globally ahead in all areas of space capability, but China is rapidly reducing that lead. Scott Pace director of the Space Policy Institute, Elliott School of International Affairs

Patents are seen as a way to help set and control standards for next-generation technologies, a goal for China in many different industries, including telecommunications to artificial intelligence. “These patents not only signify the level of innovation in China related to space, but also a well thought out strategy to protect these innovations in order to gain economic advantage for its space related technology,” Vikas said. Jha, assistant vice president of intellectual property solutions. at GreyB. “In the near future, most of the cosmonautics patents will belong to China (unless others follow suit), which means that China can become a guardian of the use of space technology for them. private actors and governments. strategy to become a superpower not only on Earth, but also in space. “

American-Chinese space tensions

The United States and China are already fighting for dominance in areas ranging from semiconductor development to artificial intelligence. Space will be another border, although the United States dominates in this area for now. “The United States remains ahead in all areas of space capacity overall, but China is rapidly reducing that lead,” Scott Pace, director of the Space Policy Institute at the Elliott School of International, told CNBC. George Washington University Affairs. “The United States has a strong policy for space exploration, a clear direction and capable allies and partners,” he said. “The challenge for the United States is not so much what China is doing, but how well and how quickly the United States is implementing its own plans.”

