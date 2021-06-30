Boris Johnson on Cost of East West Rail Aylesbury Spur





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that the cost of the Aylesbury spur to East West Rail “is currently very high”, but hopes it can be reduced.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 23, the Prime Minister responded to a question posed by Town Hall MP Rob Butler.

East West Rail is an ongoing project which aims to link East Anglia with central, southern and western England. READ MORE: Bucks MP backs £ 760million in funding for next phase of East West Rail project Once completed, the line could take people from Oxfordshire as well as those from Buckinghamshire to Ipswich in Suffolk and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk. The clip was shared on Facebook Rob Butler MP challenges Prime Minister over Aylesbury Spur The Aylesbury branch of East-West Rail was essential to the city’s success and prosperity. It will reduce traffic jams, improve journey times and reduce air pollution. Today in the House of Commons I challenged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to back the railroad we want in dollars, not the one we don’t want. posted by Rob Butler, MP Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Speaking to the Commons last week, Mr Butler said: ‘With new homes new infrastructure is needed and in Aylesbury we especially need better transport links to cope with our growing population. Rob Butler MP (inset) and Aylesbury Station “My very honorable friend, therefore, will he ensure that the Aylesbury spur of East West Rail is approved.” “There is better business management than with HS2, and the spur has the great advantage of being the railroad we want rather than the one we don’t want?” ” It comes after the Aylesbury MP backed funding of £ 760 for the next stage of construction in January. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: ‘I can confirm to my honorable friend that the Department of Transport review is looking at the design and construction of the Aylesbury Spur, but I must warn that the cost of constructing this spur is currently very high. . READ MORE: TV presenters from popular Channel 4 show are spotted in pub near Aylesbury “We have to look at the numbers to make sure they come down and I hope he can be of help in that regard.” It is suggested that Aylesbury Station and Aylesbury Vale Drive be included on the East West rail line. To sign a petition regarding the Aylesbury branch of East West Rail, Click here.

