Jokowi’s second quarter optimistic Indonesia economy will grow 7%





VIVA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirms continued optimistic growth economy in Indonesia will continue to improve. Even though achieving in the first quarter of 2021, the Indonesian economy was still minus 0.74%. “In the second quarter, we are still optimistic about its growth. God willing, 7%,” Jokowi said at the opening of the 8th Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kendari on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Head of State pointed out that in more detail, the increase in COVID-19 cases has had an effect on the Consumer Confidence Index (IKK). Therefore, the health factor cannot be separated from the economy. “Once strict restrictions are imposed, the mobility of cases decreases, the IKK (Consumer Confidence Index) will definitely increase. But once cases increase, the IKK always goes down,” he said. declared. Meanwhile, Jokowi also pointed out that the COVID-19 case has also affected the retail sales index. As soon as there are additional daily cases, the retail sales index also drops. “It’s the same in Thailand. So the key to the economy is that COVID is removed so that it disappears from this homeland,” he said. Read also : Police arrest 2 suspected JAD terrorists in Duren Sawit Meanwhile, Jokowi sees Purchasing director index (PMI) Manufacturing is now higher than before the pandemic. For the May period, it was 55.3 compared to the previous number of 51. “The supply side is the same. Exports are increasing, electricity consumption is increasing by 28%. The problem is with COVID, which we cannot remove request Likewise, consumption continues to strengthen, ”he said. Because of this optimism, Jokowi stressed that the government will lead Emergency PPKM. “This is why we want to make this policy of emergency PPKM or not,” he said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will implement the implementation of the Emergency Restrictions for Community Activities (PPKM). This was done because there was a very high spike in COVID-19 cases in the country “Today there is a finalization of the study for us to see because there is a very high peak and we hope that it will be completed, to decide on the implementation of the emergency PPKM”, a said President Jokowi.

