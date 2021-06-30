PM Modi will meet the Council of Ministers today, vaccination against Covid is probably on the agenda | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday where he is expected to review the overall Covid-19 situation in the country and discuss the ongoing vaccination program, people familiar with the matter said. The Prime Minister can also review the performance of certain ministries. The performance review usually takes place before a cabinet reshuffle, and the buzz surrounding today’s virtual meeting agenda has fueled speculation that the PM may indeed expand the Union cabinet. . The exercise is expected to take place before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament next month. PM Modi’s strength is 60 and is expected to reach 79. Prime Minister Modi met with chief ministers from various states, including the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, linked to the elections. However, the expected agenda is to discuss the different programs launched by the Center to fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A senior official from the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that the prime minister may ask ministers at today’s meeting to release the message to the public on the measures taken by the government to alleviate people’s pain and problems. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced eight new programs to boost the economy battered by closures caused by the pandemic. Among the measures announced by Sitharaman is 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium-sized businesses, more funds for the health sector, loans to tourist agencies and guides, and the exemption of visa fees for foreign tourists under of the economic support program. The central government is shifting into high gear to dispel the perception of its lack of preparation for the second wave of Covid-19 and the meeting is a step in that direction. The BJP has also started preparations to change perception on the ground. Action needs to be taken following parliamentary elections scheduled in a number of states next year. BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with party officials last week and discussed ways to amplify the message regarding the government’s achievements in mitigating the effects of the second wave of the pandemic. Nadda also discussed with the party’s national secretaries general and senior members of the preparations for the planned third wave.

