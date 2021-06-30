Former President Trump to visit unfinished Texas border wall





The joint appearance comes as Governor Abbott vows to pick up where Trump left off and complete construction of the border wall in Texas.

WESLACO, Texas On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott will visit the border wall together. It will be Trump’s first trip to the unfinished wall since he left office in January.

It’s expected to be a short visit, but one that will put the spotlight again on what’s happening on the US-Mexico border.

For residents of the Rio Grande Valley, the idea of ​​the border wall continues to divide Texans.

“It’s theater that attracts the Trump base,” Marianna Trevino-Wright said.

“I don’t think there should be a debate. I think the wall is absolutely necessary,” Campbell said.

But that debate is expected to resume in full on Wednesday when former President Trump returns to visit the border wall with Gov. Abbott wants Texas to finish the job.

“No way. Come and take it,” Trevino-Wright said.

Trevino-Wright is Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center. The border wall would cross the 100-acre sanctuary and the private property of thousands of families.

“People think you are for the wall and border security or that you are for open borders, and you are not,” she said.

She wants a secure border but says there is no crisis to contain here.

“If it was really a war zone, why would anyone live here,” she said.

CBP data shows more fentanyl is being smuggled than ever before, and illegal crossings have peaked in recent months.

“Now we’ve seen a flood since Joe Biden was elected,” Campbell said.

People like Campbell want a wall but need the details.

“I want to hear that they are taking action to build this wall,” he said.

So far, Abbott lacks details on how he intends to build the wall. The two men could provide more answers in just a few hours.

