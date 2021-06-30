Jokowi reveals Covid-19 vaccination target continues to rise every month





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo explained the target vaccination Covid-19 monthly until the end of 2021. According to him, by December 2021, the government will aim to achieve Vaccination covid-19 already reached 71.7 million. “In July, the vaccination against Covid-19 is targeted at around 34 million. Then in August, it will increase to 43.7 million,” Jokowi said in his address to the VIII National Conference of the Chamber of Commerce and Indonesian industry which was broadcast on YouTube. by the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (30/6/2021). . “In September 53 million, October 84 million, November 80.9 million and December 71.7 million,” he said. Also Read: Jokowi Ranks Indonesia 11th In The World For Covid-19 Vaccination Results Jokowi admits that the goal that has been set is not a small number. However, on June 26, 2021, the government was able to inject 1.3 million in one day. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “I think increasing it to 2.5 million (per day) is not difficult as long as there is a vaccine,” Jokowi said. “Previously we had 300,000 injections per day, already finding it difficult to increase it, but apparently last Saturday we could do 1.3 million,” he said. Previously, Jokowi said that to date, up to 42 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been injected into the community. Read also: Reveals the obstacles of mutual cooperation Vaccination, Jokowi: The target is 22 million, but the vaccine has not yet arrived He stressed that the acceleration of vaccination must continue to be achieved by maintaining the target of 1 million vaccine injections per day by July 2021. According to Jokowi, vaccination is one of the keys to managing Covid-19 which can support economic recovery. Compared to the conditions of 215 countries around the world that have been exposed to Covid-19, Indonesia is in 11th place in terms of vaccinations. “That’s good enough. I’m sure in July-August it will increase, I don’t know what rank it will go up to but it will definitely increase. Because I have declared the 1 million goal and the goal of 2 million, declared the head of state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/06/30/17183161/jokowi-ungkap-target-vaksinasi-covid-19-terus-meningkat-setiap-bulan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos