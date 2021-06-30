Politics
A chaiwala awaits his meeting with Narendra Modi!
Warangal: Md Mahmood Pasha, a chaiwala who measured his success well with the help of Atmanirbhar Bharat from the Center, caught the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). This places him on the elite list of people chosen by the PMO who could speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Mann ki Baat program on July 1.
A few days ago, the 34-year-old Pasha was very confused when he walked to his home in Pathak Mahela from his tea stand, adjoining the third door of MGM hospital, with the call he received on his mobile phone. The caller who introduced himself as a PMO official asked him about his tea stand and how he had benefited from the loan of 10,000 rupees under the Atmanirbhar program, aimed at helping vendors of street.
Pasha, a dropout after Intermediate, pondered for a moment the veracity of the call. Then he contacted the officials of the Mission for the Elimination of Poverty in Municipalities (MEPMA).
Officials told him his name had been referred to superiors due to his prompt repayment of loan installments and the adoption of cashless transactions such as G-Pay and PhonePe. Speaking to The Hans India, Pasha said, “I have been in seventh heaven since I got a call from PMO.
The PMO told me to be ready for the meeting with the Prime Minister which should take place on July 1st. If that happens, indeed, it is a privilege to speak to the Prime Minister directly by telephone, which is not possible for everyone. “Indeed, it was a privilege especially for a person who has just arrived. A humble background Pasha took over his father’s tea stand when he was a teenager.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehansindia.com/news/cities/warangal/a-chaiwala-waits-for-his-date-with-narendra-modi-693396
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]