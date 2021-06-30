A chaiwala awaits his meeting with Narendra Modi!

Warangal: Md Mahmood Pasha, a chaiwala who measured his success well with the help of Atmanirbhar Bharat from the Center, caught the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). This places him on the elite list of people chosen by the PMO who could speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Mann ki Baat program on July 1.

A few days ago, the 34-year-old Pasha was very confused when he walked to his home in Pathak Mahela from his tea stand, adjoining the third door of MGM hospital, with the call he received on his mobile phone. The caller who introduced himself as a PMO official asked him about his tea stand and how he had benefited from the loan of 10,000 rupees under the Atmanirbhar program, aimed at helping vendors of street.

Pasha, a dropout after Intermediate, pondered for a moment the veracity of the call. Then he contacted the officials of the Mission for the Elimination of Poverty in Municipalities (MEPMA).

Officials told him his name had been referred to superiors due to his prompt repayment of loan installments and the adoption of cashless transactions such as G-Pay and PhonePe. Speaking to The Hans India, Pasha said, “I have been in seventh heaven since I got a call from PMO.

The PMO told me to be ready for the meeting with the Prime Minister which should take place on July 1st. If that happens, indeed, it is a privilege to speak to the Prime Minister directly by telephone, which is not possible for everyone. “Indeed, it was a privilege especially for a person who has just arrived. A humble background Pasha took over his father’s tea stand when he was a teenager.