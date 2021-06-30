Donald Trump: I built the wall; Biden built a humanitarian catastrophe





ANALYSIS / OPINION:

When I was president, I kept my promise to build a border wall to protect our country. All Joe Biden had to do was paint it.

Instead, Biden embraced the most radical border opening agenda imaginable. This may be the first time in the history of the world that a nation has deliberately and systematically dismantled its own defenses to invite millions of foreign migrants to enter its territory and break its laws.

No one knows who they are, posing a dangerous threat to Americans. To say that Biden caused a national security disaster doesn’t even begin to do the calamity justice.

In May, illegal border crossings were almost 700% higher than when I was president at the same time last year. For each of the past three months, more unaccompanied minors have arrived than in any previous month in recorded history. Seizures of ultra-lethal fentanyl are up 265% from last year, with more of the drug already intercepted than in all of 2020.

Joe Biden restored capture and release, tore up our hard-won asylum agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and announced that anyone on the planet who lives in an area affected by crime is now entitled to asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, the ICE is effectively shut down, senior border security officials have been sacked and criminals are being freed in record numbers.

To top it off, the Biden administration has announced a new program whereby the US government will literally pay to fly illegal foreign relatives from other countries to join them in the United States.

These policies are totally depraved by the actions of someone who obviously wants to abolish the southern border of the Americas completely.

Yet of all the vindictive, shocking and self-defeating border security actions Joe Biden has taken, none surpass his decision to stop the final completion of the wall.

Nearly 740 miles of border wall had been fully funded and more than 660 miles were either already built or under construction, customs and border protection confirmed on Jan.15, five days before I left office. After more than two years of litigation and Democratic obstruction, the wall was rising at an average speed of three kilometers a day. We had already more than doubled the length of the physical barrier protecting our southern border. We had also replaced much of the existing dilapidated fencing with new impenetrable metal girders, focusing on the highest traffic areas that the border patrol officers themselves identified.

The wall was planned, approved, paid for and practically completed. Only a few key areas remained to be completed. All Joe Biden had to do was let the contractors finish their jobs. The border officials wanted it, and it would make the whole country safer.

Instead, Biden sabotaged the wall’s completion, ordered construction to stop immediately on his first day in office, confiscated funds Congress had appropriated, and took action to end the declaration of national emergency which facilitated it.

By stopping construction, Joe Biden intentionally and deliberately left holes in the wall, creating unsealed channels right in the middle of the border to be exploited by human and drug traffickers. I built a wall Biden built a humanitarian disaster.

This decision also seriously prejudiced our sovereignty. As my administration has clearly demonstrated, the walls are working. After my border wall was built, illegal border crossings fell 90% in the Yuma area and 80% in the Rio Grande Valley and parts of El Paso. Illegal drug trafficking and human trafficking have also declined dramatically in these areas. Building just 12 miles of border wall in San Diego reduced the manpower needed for border patrols by 150 officers per day, saving millions of taxpayer dollars and freeing those officers to provide additional border security elsewhere. .

Following Bidens’ abdication from his sworn office, Texas now says he will build the wall. It shouldn’t be necessary and is a band-aid at best over the gaping wound Biden created.

Border security is a core responsibility of the federal government and my administration had already done everything necessary to bring the project to fruition. We have obtained the necessary legal authorizations, acquired the land, designed, designed and tested the wall. With little help from Congress, my administration got the money, executed the contracts, and hired the staff. For Texas to be unnecessarily forced to repeat these complicated steps, it will take months or years if it is even possible for them to do so.

State governors and legislatures should certainly be doing what they can, but there is no substitute for federal action.

We have handed Biden the safest border in history. We have ended asylum fraud, ended capture and release, negotiated historic migration agreements with Mexico and other countries, and virtually stopped illegal immigration. It is precisely thanks to these policies that we have achieved an incredible 90% reduction in illegal crossings.

Our nation is destroyed by the Bidens border crisis. The United States must immediately restore all of the border security and immigration law enforcement measures that we have put in place and, most importantly, we must tear down the wall.

A nation without borders is not a nation at all. For the good of our country, Joe Biden must finish sealing the border immediately, or the American people must elect a Congress that will.

Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

