Xi Jinping’s successor likely to be CCP’s biggest question as it turns 100, experts say

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: Political succession will be one of the biggest issues for the Chinese Community Party (CCP) going forward, experts say during a webinar hosted by the Australian think tank Lowy Institute on Wednesday.

Titled The great anniversary of the Communist Party, the webinar preceded the CCP’s 100th anniversary on July 1. Three experts took part: Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University in London; Chris Buckley, China correspondent for The New York Times, and Melinda Liu, News weekthe head of the Beijing office based in the Chinese capital.

According to Tsang, Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to nominate a successor to the 20th Party Congress in 2022. He added that being seen as a successor in the Politburo is a politically very vulnerable position, as the individual would be seen as a threat against Xi.

Let us not forget that in the 19th Party Congress, Hu Chunhua was smart enough to make it clear that he was very happy to stay where he was in the Politburo and not to be promoted to the Politburo standing committee. He knew full well that given his background, his age … he would be seen as a potential successor, Tsang said.

Hu Chunhua retained his seat for a second term after the 19th Party Congress in 2017, remaining the youngest member of the Politburo.

According to Buckley, succession is going to be an acute pressure point felt by Chinese leaders and the elite next year and beyond.

If Xi Jinping doesn’t come up with a clear roadmap at the next party congress on potential successors… I think there would be some uncertainty and pressure points, he added.

During the webinar, the experts also discussed the ongoing preparations for the CCP’s centenary, the diplomacy of the wolf warriors and the approach of the Chinese tech titans.

Read also :Which Chinese billionaire is he in? Who is outside? Watch the Communist Party Birthday Party to Find Out

The diplomacy of the wolf warrior is linked to the national image

Asked about the aggressive style adopted by Chinese diplomats in the 21st century known as Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, Liu said it had a lot to do with China knowing to be an underdog but not a top dog.

They’re used to being the underdogs… It’s not clear what to do if you’re number one, Lui said. Their only models of how you act as number one are written 100-200 years ago, or they look at the United States, which they see as very aggressive, authoritarian and exploitative or colonialist.

She added that some wolf warriors in Chinese diplomacy see their aggressive tone as a way to speed up their promotion.

Tsang argued that Wolf Warrior diplomacy is the result of nationalism centered on the Xis Party.

He explained that since 1949, the de facto social contract meant that the party was allowed to monopolize power in exchange for a better standard of living for the people, but Xi modified it to include China’s aspirations to be a strong world power that can command respect.

Diplomats are urged to come out and behave like wolf warriors, Tsang said, because their performance is now being evaluated by national opinion and the upper echelons of the CCP.

He added that unlike in the Cold War era, China does not intend to export its political model, but rather to make the world safe for authoritarianism and ensure that democracy is not not just narrative in world politics.

Read also :The Chinese invasion of Taiwan will be a disaster for Asia. India must draw a red line

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram