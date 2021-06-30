Despite pressure from the United States, Prime Minister Khan assures full support for China in Chinese TV interview





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan and China have a very special relationship spanning more than 70 years of friendship and that nothing can change these proven ties.

In an interview with LIU Xin of CGTN, China’s state television, the prime minister expanded on the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

When questioned, the Prime Minister insisted on reiterating Whatever happens, the relationship between our two countries, no matter how much pressure is exerted on us, will not change.

In the region, he said, a strange and great power rivalry took place that everyone was familiar with. It could create problems. The United States has formed a regional alliance called Quad comprising India and a few other countries.

So, from this point of view, Pakistan thinks it is very unfair of the United States and other Western powers to side with countries like Pakistan. Why should we take sides! We should have a good relationship with everyone, he argued.

The prime minister said categorically that if pressure was put on Pakistan to change its relations or degrade its ties with China, this would not happen.

Pakistani Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI told me that it is very unfair that the United States, or other Western powers, are forcing countries like Pakistan to take sides. He said: “whatever happens … whatever the pressure”, the relationship between #China and #Pakistan “is not going to change”. @PakinChina_ pic.twitter.com/e4MoSubJm7

– CGTN LIU Xin (@LiuXininBeijing) June 29, 2021

The relations between Pakistan and China are very deep, it is not only the governments, but its people-to-people relations, he added.

The prime minister further said that when Pakistan had political or international problems, or had conflicts with its neighbor, China was always on their side.

The Chinese people have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, he said, adding that you remember the friends who support you at all times. In good times, everyone is by your side, but in tough, difficult, and bad times you remember those people who supported you.

He said that the Pakistani people have this kind of affection for the Chinese people.

The Prime Minister to another question, replied that relations between the two countries have strengthened politically and in international forums, Pakistan and China have stood in solidarity.

Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the CPEC is the most important thing happening in Pakistan and where its economic future is shifting.

