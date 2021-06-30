Trump news live: the ex-president will visit the Mexican border





Trump makes prediction on future of Mexican border wall

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the US-Mexico border, where he will promote the Texas governors’ plan to continue building a border wall with state and private sector funds.

His visit comes after months of travel by Republican members of Congress, who have hammered the Biden administration over an alleged crisis in illegal immigration. Kamala Harris, who has been deputized by Joe Biden to work on the immigration issue, made her first visit to the border last week.

At the same time, Mr. Trump is waiting to see whether his main company, the Trump Organization, will face criminal charges from New York authorities. The company is said to be under legal pressure over its handling of employee benefits paid to senior executives, including some of Mr. Trump’s longest-standing allies.

The potential charges are part of a years-long investigation into Mr. Trump’s business dealings that saw the Manhattan district attorney convene a grand jury to assess possible cases against the former president and his associates.

Key StoriesView latest update 1625055617 Trump campaign against 2020 outcome faces yet another humiliation

Former presidents have continued to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him is not flattered by the failure of all his attempts to have them overturned. That didn’t stop die-hard fans from hosting an audit of the Arizona vote, and their unsuccessful efforts caused a lot of trouble.

In an embarrassing turn of events, Maricopa County officials announced they would replace all voting machines given to listeners after warning that the security of the technology may have been compromised by so-called Cyber ​​Ninjas performing the audit.

The county will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections, the local election board wrote.

Andrew NaughtieJune 30, 2021 1:20 PM

1625053637 Did Joe Biden Give Kamala Harris An Impossible Job?

Kamala Harriss ‘rise to vice president was a historic moment, and given Joe Bidens’ age, she could become his heir apparent in just three years. But the administration overwhelmed her with a list of monumentally difficult tasks for immigration reform, defending voting rights legislation, tackling vaccine reluctance and, as seen in the Fordham University political scientist Christina Greer, she may have been set up to fail.

U.S. Secret Service agents stand guard behind Kamala Harris as she addresses media at El Paso International Airport in Texas

(EPA)

Andrew Naughtie June 30, 2021 12:47

New book exposes the scale of Trump’s failure on Covid-19

Of the many books to be released on the Trump presidency and its fall, one of the most devastating aspects is Nightmare Scenario, an account of how governments deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the authors, Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, the book’s aim is that the entire chaotic response to the pandemic is far more outrageous than any number of shocking anecdotes.

Here’s Ms. Abutaleb on MSNBC last night.

Andrew NaughtieJune 30, 2021 12:20

Members of the GOP House Prepare for Trump’s Border Trip

A delegation of House Republicans traveling from Washington, DC to meet with Donald Trump on the Texas-Mexico border. Last night some of them took the opportunity to film a video of themselves standing in the dark next to what was being built from the border fence, check out the footage below …

Andrew Naughtie June 30, 2021 11:51 AM

Trump lashes out at weak and pathetic Bill Barr over book revelations

Another book on the final days of the Trump administration infuriated the former president with his description of how his senior officials viewed his campaign to overthrow the 2020 election and his false claims that he was robbed.

Jonathan Karls Betrayal quotes Mr. Trump’s former attorney general Bil Barr as saying that if there was any evidence of fraud, I had no reason to suppress it. But my suspicion all along was that there was nothing there. They were all *** bulls.

Mr. Trump is, not surprisingly, furious. I lost faith in Bill Barr long before the 2020 presidential scam, the former president said in a statement yesterday. He was scared, was weak and frankly, now that I see what he said, pathetic.

Andrew NaughtieJune 30, 2021 11:29 AM

1625048337 Trump’s Books: How Badly Has the Administration Handled the Pandemic?

Among the many, many forthcoming books on the Trump presidency, one of the most damning is Nightmare Scenario, a detailed account of the administrations’ latest chaotic and disastrous response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two authors, Washington Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damien Paletta, gave interviews to put their book in context, that is to say to make it clear that the entire management of the pandemic by the White House of Trump is more devastating than any scandalous anecdote could reveal. .

Here’s Ms. Abutaleb on MSNBC last night.

Andrew NaughtieJune 30, 2021 11:18 AM

Atmosphere around Trump rallies remains bleak

CNN reporter Donie OSullivan, who rose to fame for his coverage of America’s far-right, had dark conversations with Trump supporters during his rally in Ohio over the weekend, including one who warned that ‘a new civil war was underway.

Excerpts from his meetings quickly spread on Twitter.

Andrew NaughtieJune 30, 2021 11:01 AM

Reports say Biden could reverse thousands of Trump-era evictions

One of the cornerstones of Donald Trump’s immigration policy was the mass deportation of undocumented migrants from Mexico and Central America. But even after Kamala Harris unequivocally told those migrating north not to come to the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said it was committed to reviewing the cases of people whose removals under the previous administration did not live up to our highest values.

As John Bowden writes, it could give hope to hundreds or thousands of people, including military families and veterans. Read more here.

Andrew Naughtie June 30, 2021 10:33 AM

1625044236 How bad is the Trump Organization?

The potential criminal charges facing the Trump Organization are not as grim as some reports from the New York Inquiry have speculated, but they could be catastrophic for the president’s bottom line. The company is heavily in debt and if indicted, its creditors could start recalling their loans as foreign affairs dry up.

On top of that, a lawsuit involving the organization could see the president’s business affairs and even his tax returns laid bare in public, something he has worked for years to avoid.

Andrew Naughtie June 30, 2021 10:10 AM

New book: Trump never climbed the stairs of the White House

A wave of books putting dirt on the Trump administration begins to surge, offering a myriad of accounts of the president’s alleged behavior. In his book Landslide: The Last Days of the Trump Presidency, author Michael Wolff offers a particularly unflattering anecdote.

According to Mr. Wolff, some of the president’s top aides began working in an office on the second floor of the White House to stay away from him, as they knew he would never go up the stairs. In fact, says Wolff, he never did so during his entire presidency.

Mr. Trump’s struggles with stairs and ramps were well observed during his tenure, especially when he worriedly descended from a scene at West Point.

Andrew NaughtieJune 30, 2021 09:45

