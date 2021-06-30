Jokowi suddenly ordered to go ahead, participants of the ‘Ketiban’ vaccination of presidential jackets





Jokowi appreciated the implementation of vaccination in several areas of central Sulawesi until the evening. Dream – President Joko Widodo departs today, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, for Southeast Sulawesi to review the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccination took place in the courtyard of the Central Governor’s Office of Sulawesi in the town of Kendari. Jokowi, who arrived at the scene at around 10:35 a.m. WIB, immediately checked all posts, accompanied by Central Sulawesi Governor Ali Mazi. While in the waiting section, Jokowi took the time to speak with some of the vaccination participants. The president also gave the beige jacket he was wearing to one of the young people who was waiting his turn to be vaccinated. Jokowi also spoke with a number of regional representatives from central Sulawesi who also arranged for vaccinations. He gave his assessment to several regions, one of which was the Regency of Bau-bau which carried out vaccinations until the evening. “Yes, that’s good. Morning, afternoon, evening, because we have to pursue the July target of 1 million per day and August 2 million per day,” Jokowi said, broadcast on the YouTube channel. Presidential Secretariat.

1 of 5 pages Hunting target Jokowi stressed that all regions must support the implementation of this national vaccination in order to immediately obtain collective immunity or community immunity. “So all the regencies have to provide as much support as possible, we can exceed that target so that we can catch up with the numbers that we have calculated,” he said. In addition, Jokowi reminded regional leaders to cooperate with various parties in the implementation of the immunization program. Such as cooperation with the military district command (Kodim) to the station police (local police). “Continue to cooperate with the Kodim and the Polres so that the speed is in line with the goals we have given. Thank you to everyone and the goals that have been given so that everything can be achieved,” he said.

2 of 5 pages Dubbed ‘The King of Lip Service’ by BEM UI, here’s Jokowi’s answer Dream – Jokowi finally responded to the criticisms leveled by BEM UI with the nickname The King of Lip Service. The president, whose full name is Joko Widodo, believes such criticism has been around for a long time and he has experienced it often. “It’s been a long time, hasn’t it,” Jokowi said in a video posted to the YouTube channel. Presidential Secretariat. According to Jokowi, many nicknames of critics are addressed to him, including students. He considered the nickname to be a form of student expression. “It’s a democratic country, so criticism is okay and universities don’t need to prevent students from speaking out,” Jokowi said. Jokowi recalled that Indonesia has a culture of good manners and politeness. He again said that the students were probably learning to express their opinions. “But what’s important right now is that we all focus together on managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi said.

3 of 5 pages After the criticism of “Jokowi King of Lip Service”, the surprising facts of the Chancellor of the IU have been revealed Dream – Criticism of the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council against President Joko Widodo is widening. After the rectorate summoned the leadership of BEM, facts emerged about UI Chancellor Ari Kuncoro. Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) activist Donal Fariz said Ari Kuncoro was the BIS deputy commissioner. According to him, it is because of the dual position that the Rectorate of the UI is very sensitive to the criticisms addressed by BEM UI to the government. ” The Chancellor of the IU, Professor Ari Kuncoro, is the Vice-President Commissioner of the BIS. Formerly Komut BNI. So, do you understand why the leadership of the IU is very sensitive to issues related to the authorities? @BEMUI_Officiel remains standing #BEMUI, “Donal baked. The Chancellor of the IU, Professor Ari Kuncoro, is the Vice-President Commissioner of the BIS. Formerly Komut BNI. So, do you understand why the leadership of the IU is very sensitive to issues related to the authorities? @BEMUI_Officiel staying up #BEMUI pic.twitter.com/IdhL83fqzi – Donald Fariz (@donalfariz) June 27, 2021 Ari Kuncoro’s name is on the BIS list of commissioners, which can be found on the website of one of the public banks. Ari has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of the BIS since 2020, while in charge of the Chancellor of the IU since 2019.

4 of 5 pages Prohibition to duplicate the rector’s department In fact, if we refer to the Unemployment Insurance Statute, there is a provision which prohibits the rector from duplicating work. It is stated in article 35 of the UI Statute with the following sound. The chancellor and the vice-chancellor are prohibited from simultaneously exercising the functions of: those in charge of other educational units, whether organized by the government or the community; officials of government agencies, both central and regional; officials of state / regional or private business entities; members of political parties or organizations affiliated with political parties; and or public servants in other positions that are in conflict of interest with unemployment insurance.

5 pages out of 5 The decision is in the MWA The director general of higher education at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nizam, said that the power to determine whether Ari Kuncoro had violated the Statute or not rested with the Council of UI administration (MWA). MWA is an institution composed of academics and former practitioners of a university whose task is to determine the direction of campus policy. “Of course, later the MWA can make a decision on this issue whether or not it violates the statute,” he said. According to Nizam, the UI as a state university with legal entity status has a fairly wide area of ​​autonomy. The general policies, supervision and control of university governance are under the authority of the MWA, city of Merdeka.com.

