Boris Johnson arrested on hypocritical video

It’s one thing for couples who are getting married in the next three weeks to see 40,000 football fans fill Wembley Stadium, singing and dancing to their heart’s content (both activities are “strongly discouraged” at weddings). It’s another to watch a video, shared by the Prime Minister himself, of a standing aperitif taking place behind him. Because standing drink receptions are currently illegal at weddings, remember.

Maybe I’m biased, considering I’m getting married later this year myself, but it seems to me that marriages have been unfairly targeted throughout the pandemic. Although this is one of the most important (and dearest, let’s not forget) occasions in a person’s life, weddings have always been subject to stricter rules than so many. ‘other events and industries.

While the third stage of the non-lockdown roadmap allowed crowds of up to 1,000 indoors at some shows and sporting events, the maximum number of wedding attendees remained at 30. While the Gardens beer halls have been open since April 12, inviting crowds of drinkers to socialize freely, you again can’t sip a drink standing up at a wedding – even if you’re outside.

The rules seem riddled with inconsistencies to me – and it only got worse following scenes from Boris Johnson’s Instagram story yesterday. Last night, as England triumphed over Germany in the round of 16 of the Euro, the Prime Minister posted a celebration video on Instagram. Boris is seen in the clip raising his arms in celebration as Harry Kane scores England’s second goal, but what has caused the uproar is the scene happening behind him. Another man at the marquee event is seen standing in front of what appears to be a buffet table, drinking a glass of wine.

With standing receptions categorically prohibited at weddings, the sight naturally sparked outrage from couples who were forced to abandon their own drink receptions, with calls for hypocrisy and grossly unfair double standards.

“Why do people get up with drinks in their hands when it is not allowed at a wedding?” One person commented on Boris’ Instagram post showing a photo from the same event. “Watch the video on the stories of Boris, the people who drink standing,” wrote another, adding: “We have been told several times that this cannot happen and we are having our wedding on Friday July 9. How can this be done in front of our This is a joke. “

As 30-year-old bride-to-be Steph notes, Cosmopolitan, this is not the first time Boris Johnson has been seen enjoying the kind of activities he has forbidden at for weddings. The leaders ‘standing drinks reception at the G7, Wembley Stadium filled with crowds of foreigners and Boris’ own wedding, with that attractive ‘help yourself’ drink table in the garden at number 10. We thought the ‘hypocrisy couldn’t get any worse, ”she says.“ But this latest video on Boris’ Instagram story is even more of a kick in the teeth for us and for the thousands of other couples who are set to marry in the next three weeks, which just miss the delayed ‘freedom day’ – for us, only 9 days. “

Boris Johnson attended a standing reception at the G7 summit WPA PoolGetty Images

The video leaves a particularly bitter taste as it came less than 24 hours after the government tightened restrictions on standing drink receptions, which said the ban also applies to weddings taking place on private property as well as in locations secured by COVID. “We have now spent thousands of dollars on outdoor furniture to unnecessarily seat all of our guests at our wedding, and even then our plan is not weatherproof,” Steph adds. “It’s absolutely shameful that Boris doesn’t have to do the same for his guests.”

“It proves without a doubt that it is a rule for them and a rule for the rest of us,” she said. Cosmopolitan.

Couples who are due to tie the knot in the next three weeks are, of course, delighted that the 30-person rule has been lifted in time for their big days. Guest lists don’t have to be cut hard anymore, and most of the people they love can now attend their special day in real life, as opposed to Zoom. That’s wonderful. But what cannot be ruled out is how the remaining restrictions are a drag on couples’ wedding days. Dance floors are strictly prohibited. Music can be played, but only at a “low volume”. A father has to wear a mask as he walks his daughter down the aisle, his smile beaming out of sight. The guests cannot bear to cheer the bride and groom when they come to the reception.

Boris Johnson married in May HandoutGetty Images

To many, it seems like the essence and spontaneity of the day will be taken away, and significant fears loom over what can happen if someone breaks the rules. For all of this to happen, and then for couples to see that the rules clearly don’t apply to members of government, or to events that aren’t weddings, is unfair at best. At worst, it’s insulting. In fact, it totally discredits the need for the restrictions in the first place.

So what do you say, Boris Johnson?

