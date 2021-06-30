Donald Trump links New York mayor’s mess to his 2020 fate





Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that no one will ever know who really won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York after tabulation errors by election officials plunged the race into chaos.

Mr Trump used the upheaval to renew unproven grievances about his 2020 loss and noted that frontrunner Eric Adams may not win the nomination despite a clear lead before the city rolls out its new system of choice by ranking.

“The presidential race was a scam and a hoax with huge, shocking and defining numbers and results. Look at the mess you are about to see in New York, it will last forever. They should close the books and start all over, the old-fashioned way, as we get specific and meaningful results, Mr Trump, who is banned from Twitter, said in a written statement from his Save America political action committee. .

Mr Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and retired police captain, had a double-digit lead after election night, but he fell to less than 2 percentage points to around 16,000 votes per report to former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia after the electoral board eliminated the underperformers. Democratic candidates and votes reassigned in the new system

Progressive candidate Maya Wiley placed third, but the city’s electoral board admitted there was a discrepancy in the way they counted the votes and retracted the tally.

The board said it included about 135,000 more ballots in the actual ballot count, so it had to start over. They hope to release the results on Wednesday, but the issue is eroding confidence in the process and the people who run it.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to be surprised. Last summer, BOE mismanaged tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in the June 2020 primary. It was also subject to complaints of favoritism, said Ms Wiley, who went from second to fifth. third after the initial tabulation of the choice vote. Today we are seeing again the mismanagement that has resulted in a lack of confidence in the results, not because there is a flaw in our electoral laws, but because those who implement it have failed too often. .

Ms. Garcia asked for an accurate count and that all candidates accept the results.

The BOE’s publication of incorrect choice votes is deeply troubling and requires a much more transparent and comprehensive explanation, Garcia said. Every priority vote and every absentee vote must be counted accurately so that all New Yorkers have confidence in our democracy and our government.

Mr. Adams, meanwhile, thanked the electoral council for admitting his mistake after seeing his lead diminish considerably in the erroneous count. He said he looked forward to the release of an accurate and updated simulation and the early conclusion of this critical process.

