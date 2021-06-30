Imran Khan wonders why Pakistan should take sides in US-China rivalry





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under attack by some Western media after refusing to criticize China’s policies in the Xinjiang region and alleged human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims in a recent interview. He said he believed the Chinese version that no atrocities were being committed against Uyghurs.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that his country is under pressure from the United States and other Western powers over its relations with China, but Islamabad will not give in to demands to reconsider its “deep ties” with Beijing.

In an interview with the China Global Television Network (CGTN), Prime Minister Khan spoke about the rivalry between China and the United States and its impact on Pakistan.

“There is a strange great power rivalry going on in the region. You see the United States being wary of China. The way China and the United States look at each other creates problems because what the United States is that they form this regional alliance called the Quad, that is to say the United States, India and a few other countries. From this point of view, Pakistan thinks it It is very unfair to the United States or the Western powers that countries like us take sides. Why should we take sides? We have to have good relations with everyone, “he said.

The Quad is made up of the United States, India, Australia and Japan and was formed to maintain a “rules-based international order” in the Indo-Pacific amid an “assertion of growing Chinese self in the region.

“The idea that India is supposed to rely on the Western world to counterbalance China is going to be very damaging to India,” Khan told the Global Times at an online press conference Tuesday.

He said China is too strong and India will benefit from trade with China, which is much more beneficial than acting as a kind of counterweight. Khan added that if any country were to lose, it would be India.

“If pressure is put on Pakistan to change its relationship with China or degrade its relationship, it will not happen because our relationship is very deep,” he said, adding: “It doesn’t matter how pressure on us Pakistan … The relationship with China will not change. “

Speaking on ways to deepen the “already strong ties between the two countries,” Prime Minister Khan said trade has helped strengthen ties.

Referring to the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as “the biggest thing happening in Pakistan,” Khan said, “For us, this is where we think our economic future is headed. “.

The CPEC, which links the port of Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan province to China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Beijing’s ambitious multibillion-dollar Belt and Road (BRI) initiative.

He said China “is always with us” whenever Pakistan “is in trouble politically, internationally or in conflict with a neighbor”.

“In the good times everyone is with you, but in your difficult times you remember those people who supported you. That is why you will find that in Pakistan people always have a special affection for them. people in China, ”Khan said.

Imran Khan recently came under close scrutiny by the mainstream media after accusing the West of hypocrisy, saying they ignore the plight of the people of Kashmir, while making a “big deal” alleged ill-treatment of Uyghur Muslims allegedly housed in so-called “re-education” camps in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

“How come this is such a big deal for the western world. Why are the people of Kashmir ignored? It’s much more relevant. Compared to what might be going on. [on] along with the Uyghurs, 100,000 Kashmiris were killed. There are 800,000 Indian soldiers Literally, it is an open prison in Kashmir. Nine million Kashmiris are placed there. Why is this not a problem? I think this is hypocrisy, ”the Pakistani prime minister said in an interview with Axios last week.

The Pakistani prime minister declined to criticize China for its alleged abuses in the Xinjiang region, saying Islamabad was discussing all issues with Beijing “behind closed doors.”

“China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times. When we were really in trouble, our economy was in trouble, China came to our rescue. So we respect what they are and whatever problems we have, we are talking behind closed doors, ”Khan added.

