Next elections in Turkey will take place in 2023, says Erdogan





The next general elections in Turkey will be held in 2023, as planned, the country’s president said on Wednesday. Addressing the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the opposition’s demands for early elections. “June 2023 is Turkey’s electoral calendar. This is our decision as the People’s Alliance, this is the date we announced,” Erdogan said, referring to the Party’s electoral and electoral alliance. AK and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The government will make even more efforts and ensure that Turkey is not left in the hands of the opposition Nation Alliance and its main members, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Party of Good (IYI), a- he declared. “That is why we say that we will not leave alone any house that we have not entered, we will not leave alone any heart that we have not touched and conquered,” he added. “We have ruled the country with a policy of work and service,” he added. The AK party has consistently denied rumors of early elections and efforts to promote early polls, saying the country needs years without elections so that the government can focus on the affairs of the nation. Istanbul canal Erdogan also touted the Istanbul Canal mega-project, saying it would open a new chapter in the country’s development. “One of the most important features of this project is that it will remove a heavy burden from the point of urban transformation and change,” he said. With the project, officials can also focus on seismic areas in Istanbul, he noted, citing the risk of earthquakes. “We want our citizens to continue living in much safer places, not in troubled areas,” he said. “We will carry out these operations in Istanbul by building new earthquake-proof houses (along the canal),” he added. Erdogan stressed that the channel will be “a source of national pride”. The planned 45-kilometer (28-mile) canal will be constructed west of the city center on the European side of Istanbul province. Construction of the canal, with a daily capacity of 185 vessels, is expected to be completed in 2025-2026. The total cost of the project is estimated at $ 15 billion, with six new bridges crossing the canal at a cost of $ 1.4 billion. About half a million people will be employed in construction work. The mega-project, which aims to prevent the risks posed by ships carrying dangerous cargoes across the Bosphorus Strait, has been approved by the country’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.

