The first wave of post-Trump books is coming. And they fight to make sense of the chaosExBulletin





Even telling the story of President Trump's Covid diagnosis was difficult due to the chaos in the White House, according to a new account from the Trump presidency. Here, Trump removes his protective mask after being released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with Covid-19.

switch Bloomberg / Bloomberg caption via Getty Images

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

When the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender wrote his book on Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, one section proved particularly difficult: telling the story of what Bender dubbed “Hell Week-And-A-Half.”

“These are the ten days in 2020 that started with the super spreader event at the Rose Garden, including Trump’s disastrous debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, and then Trump himself clearly tested positive for COVID days later. “said Bender.

It wasn’t just that it was a lot to fold together; it’s that just figuring out what happened was infuriating.

“How positive he tested, how sick he was during that time, I mean, these are serious matters with national security implications that very few people knew or had direct knowledge of, and j ‘had competing versions of top officials, serious people who were all telling me different versions of this story, ”he said.

Frankly, We Won This Bender Election is one of many books that attempt to tidy up Trump’s chaos, and this struggle to discern the truth, he explains, is itself emblematic of the Trump administration.

“The deception wasn’t just with the audience. It was literally person-to-person inside the West Wing,” he said. “And this is the story that doesn’t necessarily care about what exactly happened, which will have to come out later, if it ever does.”

Former officials misjudge Trump’s election lies and pandemic response

Judging by the excerpts that have been released, this first wave of post-Trump-Presidency books is filled with behind-the-scenes details like, say, how critically ill Trump was with COVID-19, or outspokenness. Former Attorney General William Barr’s assessment of Trump’s claims of a rigged election: “I always thought there was nothing there.

But the challenge of telling this chapter in American history is not just to recount the highlights of the news, racist statements, allegations of sexual assault, impeachments, but to make sense of them.

Yasmeen Abutaleb, who co-wrote the next nightmare script with fellow Washington Post colleague Damian Paletta, agreed that it was difficult to discern the truth from dozens of conflicting stories within the White House.

But that made it all the more striking when they found consensus on Trump’s White House coronavirus response. “Of the more than 180 people we spoke to, there is not a single one who defended the collective response,” she said.

Writing this book, she added, allowed her and Paletta to come away with a clearer assessment of Trump’s response to the White House pandemic than they could. draw from their daily coverage last year.

“The coronavirus was going to be a challenge no matter who was in charge,” she said. “But when we looked at how many opportunities there were to reverse the answer, which many weren’t aware of at the time or couldn’t learn at the time, I think we have was shocked at how many opportunities there were and how they weren’t taken. “

In addition to the challenge of telling full and orderly stories of a chaotic presidency, there is also the challenge of placing that presidency in historical context, says Princeton presidential historian Julian Zelizer. He’s working with a team of historians to put together a history of the Trump administration.

“Why has the American political system had room for so much chaos over a four-year period? It’s this big puzzle that I don’t think everyone is totally grappling with,” did he declare.

It’s not just journalists and historians. Trump administration insiders will try to explain their place in history. That’s according to Keith Urbahn, co-founder of Javelin, a literary agency that represented Bender, former UN Ambassador John Bolton and former FBI Director James Comey, with more to come.

“I think the people who worked in the Trump presidency need to grapple with some of the moral compromises they had to make while serving in this administration,” he said.

Post-Trump chaos reverberates in the publishing world

Writing the story of a leaked presidency that was tweeted live has been unusual for a variety of additional reasons. There’s the uproar in the book industry. Employees of Simon and Schuster have protested the publishing giant against the printing of former Vice President Mike Pence’s book.

Plus, Trump could still run for president again, which may be why he has given at least 22 book interviews, Axios recently reported. (He also said he was writing the “book of all books,” although some major publishers are reluctant to publish it, Politico reported.)

The Trump era was also unusual for the book industry in another way.

“We can honestly say that the four years of the Trump administration have been four of the strongest cumulative years for the political books since we’ve been following the books, which began in 2001,” said Kristen McLean, executive director and analyst. from industry to market research firm. NPD.

Now, however, those pre-Trump normal political book sales are down 60% from the second half of 2020, McLean said.

But that doesn’t mean the interest will go away, according to Javelin co-founder Matt Latimer.

“For example, next year a dozen or more books will come out on President Nixon,” he said. “I mean, I think long after we’re all gone people are going to try to figure out what it was about.”

It has been 47 years since Nixon resigned. By those same calculations, we’ll be reading new Trump books through the late 2060s and possibly beyond.

