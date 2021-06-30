As China flaunts its might, Australia wonders what’s next

Xis’ speech in Tiananmen Square on Thursday will detail his triumphant role in restoring Chinese power after a century of Western oppression and strengthening China’s right to a dominant role in world affairs. No reference to serious errors, past or present.

Today certainly presents a remarkable economic and political revolution. China has dramatically increased the household wealth of its citizens (as well as Australians), thanks to the growth of its economy over the past decades.

Complaints from a succession of Australian ministers over China’s refusal to answer their appeals have hardened.

This gives the party a substantial political buffer, intensified by its increasingly sophisticated ability to use technology to monitor any divergence from official views. Even Chinese billionaires such as Alibaba founder Jack Ma have discovered that there are brutal limits to exploiting fame and success if it includes even mild critiques of certain state economic policies. .

A new Human Rights Watch report this week details how such hypersensitivity extends to the harassment and intimidation of some Chinese students at Australian universities for any manifestation of pro-democracy protests or criticism of China’s behavior. .

Australian business leaders and industries are brooding over the risks facing their most important export market, but can find little protection against the cold winds of political change. Our biggest trading partner has repeatedly shown its determination to punish the Australian government by punishing the country’s businesses and exports.

After his trip to Cornwall for the G7 meeting, Scott Morrison expresses his confidence that Australia has much greater international support to protect democratic values ​​from economic coercion and attempts to interfere in internal affairs.

Hardened attitude

But that doesn’t make Australian businesses any less vulnerable and worried about how such a difficult balance of competing interests can be maintained.

Even so, they have learned not to openly challenge their own government’s authority on such matters, especially when China’s aggressive behavior at the regional level and internal repression are impossible to defend.

They can all too easily be accused of pursuing the commercial interest above the national interest. More nuanced critiques of the coalitions’ willingness to take the lead, for example by calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the Wuhan virus, are lost in translation.

The government maintains that it has no alternative but to maintain its position. Canberra has recovered from its initial shock of freezing official political contacts from late 2017 in response to critical comments by then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when legislation was introduced on foreign interference.

Instead, this extreme diplomatic split is expected to persist indefinitely. This contrasts with the other countries, which have all maintained official contacts, no matter how strained relations with China.

China’s demand for Australia’s top iron ore exports, along with high prices and lack of alternative supply anytime soon, obscures the overall economic impact of this situation for now.

American support

Australia is also banking on more overt support for its position from the United States as Joe Biden challenges China in a more consistent and cautious manner than the Trump administration did.

How this plays out will reflect much larger strategic rivalries as well as unpredictable prospects for military confrontation. In addition to the inflammatory potential of ships jostling each other in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait is the obvious flashpoint if Xi Jinping decides that China’s glorious future requires the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland by force. .

None of this means that Australia’s bilateral relationship with China cannot worsen due to independent decisions.

There has been radio silence from Canberra, for example, since the first political wave to order a review of whether the Northern Territories’ 99-year lease from Darwin Harbor to Chinese company Landbridge six years ago still stands. in the national interest. Any decision to change this arrangement would be a massive escalation of tensions and the cycle of retaliation.

It would also threaten the status of existing and substantial Chinese investments in Australian infrastructure more generally, including other ports and power assets.

But the assessment and enforcement of Australia’s national interest in terms of Chinese investment has become much more rigorous since the Darwin port decision.

The federal government quickly appointed former head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, David Irvine, chairman of the Foreign Investment Review Board, a clear sign that decisions must include a more precise security perspective.

Canberra has since vetoed Chinese purchases going from the Ausgrid power grid in 2016 to Lion Dairy last year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has also introduced much stricter general rules on foreign investment while ensuring Australia is monitoring critical infrastructure more closely with new legislation.

The oversight of critical political infrastructure is more fragile.