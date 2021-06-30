The hottest place in the world in Pakistan, how Imran got into trouble because of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s remark





Two women shelter from the sun in Jacobabad, Pakistan (representative image) | www.unhcr.org

New Delhi: Summer temperatures in the city of Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province can reach 52 degrees Celsius, a higher threshold than the human body can withstand.

It’s one of only two places on Earth to officially cross that threshold, albeit briefly. The other city is Ras al Khaimah, northeast of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Experts attribute the high temperatures in the city to climate change and warn that it is likely to get much hotter in the years to come.

Jacobabad had crossed the temperature threshold in July 1987, then again in June 2005, June 2010 and July 2012.

With a population of over 2 lakh, which is mainly involved in agriculture, few have air conditioners and power outages are common in the area, resulting in a high incidence of heatstroke.

Imran Khan has been criticized for claiming to introduce Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to the world. He didn’t say it.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has found himself at the center of new controversy after allegedly introducing legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to the world.

Khan reportedly made the comments at the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) awards ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday to many critics. However, later it was revealed that the prime minister was allegedly misquoted by the Naya Daur website.

Instead, the prime minister said he took the singer to overseas shows to raise funds to build Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Thread:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his speech at a recent ceremony, said that when he started campaigning for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he took Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with him to the UK and the States -United.

His exact words were: pic.twitter.com/ZMXwAGeG7z

– Naya Daur Media (@nayadaurpk) June 28, 2021

1,000 Schengen visa stickers stolen from the Italian Embassy in Pakistan

Around 1,000 Schengen visa stickers were stolen from the Italian embassy in Islamabad earlier this month.

In a letter to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, the Foreign Ministry said the Embassy had informed it of the theft and that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been ordered to end the misuse of these visa stickers.

The ASchengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to one of the 26 member countries of the Schengen area for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

According to sources quoted in local newspapers, the FIA ​​has installed a system at airports that can detect the holder of a stolen visa whenever it is used to travel to Italy or any other member country.

Pakistani vendor booked to sell cheap vegetables

A Pakistani vegetable vendor was arrested for selling vegetables below the market price in Lahore.

Police registered an FIR against the trader on June 16 and the matter is awaiting further investigation, according to instructions from the relevant police department.

Several Twitter users, meanwhile, expressed bemusement at the news.

Mehngi samj ATI hy sasti

– wahid saeed (@ wahidsaeed8) June 28, 2021

He must be punished for such a hilarious crime.

– Humayun Naseer (@ HumayunNaseer14) June 28, 2021

According to FIR, the trader was selling okra at Rs 73 per kg instead of Rs 95 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 25 per kg instead of Rs 50 per kg, eggplants at Rs 52 per kg instead of Rs 60 per kg. kg and onions at Rs 33 per kg instead of Rs 40 per kg.

He was also accused of failing to display the state-imposed vegetable price list on his cart and a case was filed under the 1958 and 1977 Price Control Acts. The trader was however released on bail the next day.

Karachi woman applies for visa to marry Indian man

A Hindu woman residing in Karachi has appealed to the Indian government to grant her special permission to cross the border on humanitarian grounds to marry a Punjab resident she met on Facebook.

Suman Rantilal, a teacher by profession, submitted her travel documents but her visa was refused due to the cross-country travel ban imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple met on Facebook in September 2019 and the man, Amit Sharma from Gurdaspur, proposed to Suman in November 2019.

Since then, the couple have been waiting to meet and get married.

