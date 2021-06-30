India’s highest court asked to intervene on ban on action against Twitter boss





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian state has challenged in the Supreme Court a ban on police action against the Twitter Incs country leader, after a lower court protected him from arrest on charges that the platform would have been used to spread hatred. FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Twitter logo and padlock are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration photo taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration The struggle, coupled with dissatisfaction with the growing regulatory oversight of other U.S. tech companies such as WhatsApp and Amazon, has worsened the business environment in a key growth market. Police in northern Uttar Pradesh, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s party, sent a summons to official Manish Maheshwari this month over a video they said incited hatred and enmity between Hindu and Muslim communities. Last week, however, a court in the home state of Maheshwaris, Karnataka, ruled that the police should not take any coercive action against him. Uttar Pradesh has now challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court, court records showed on Wednesday, but no further details of its appeal were immediately available. The files also showed that Maheshwari had urged the Supreme Court, in one file, not to act on the police call without hearing it. Twitter and Uttar Pradesh Police declined to comment. As acrimony grows with Indian authorities, Twitter faces at least five police cases. The Modis government has slammed Twitter for failing to comply with new infotech rules to appoint new compliance officers. The non-compliance raised concerns that Twitter could no longer claim some sort of safe haven protection allowed by Indian law for content posted by users. The Uttar Pradesh case concerns the release of a video in which a few men, apparently Hindus, beat an elderly man, believed to be a Muslim, and cut his beard. Other cases have been sparked by complaints that certain politically sensitive regions were represented outside of India on a map on Twitter’s careers website or that child pornography was visible on its platform. Twitter has not commented on the cases regarding the card. On Tuesday, he said he had a zero tolerance policy for the sexual exploitation of children. Reporting by Sankalp Phartyal and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

