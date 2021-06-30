PMQ: Boris Johnson ignores questions over LNER train schedule reductions in Darlington





THE Prime Minister did not respond to questions about the cuts to training services at Darlington after it was raised in Parliament.

Boris Johnson faced questions from MPs this afternoon during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session.

He did not respond to two questions from Darlington MP Peter Gibson, who raised the issue of cuts to LNER’s services to Darlington and asked for a commitment on the delivery of a northern relief route for the city. Plans for a new schedule for the East Coast main line have been described as a “kick in the teeth” for the region after it was revealed that Darlington would lose three trains a day to London. The change is also set at half the frequency of trains between Newcastle and Manchester via Durham and Darlington. Coming into effect in May 2022, the timetable will increase the number of trains between Newcastle and London by two to three trains per hour. Speaking to Mr Johnson, he said: ‘May I thank my very honorable friend for all he is doing to level our country. “A rising tide must float all ships. And to that end, will he pledge to provide the Northern Link Road to Darlington and further pledge to help stop LNER’s big train theft from our station. “And finally, does my right honorable friend agree with me that our Northern Investment Upgrade program should give the people of Batley and Spen great confidence when they go to the polls? ? ” Mr Johnson offered no commitments but instead referred to Labor’s response to the announcement that part of the Treasury would be transferred to Darlington, then offered his support to the Tory candidate running in the Batley by-election and Spen, which were to take place tomorrow. Boris Johnson’s Complete Response: “This tells you everything you need to know about our modern Labor Party that when they found out there was going to be an economic campus in Darlington they said they were giving up. That is what the right honorable gentleman said. “And he’s absolutely right to support Ryan Stephenson in his campaign for Batley and Spen tomorrow. “I think Ryan will provide a strong local voice for change and progress for Batley and Spen.” Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also follow our dedicated Darlington Facebook page for all the latest news from the area by clicking on here. For all the most important updates from across the region delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here. Do you have a story for us? Contact our press office on [email protected] or contact 01325 505054

