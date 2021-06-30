Morning memo: House GOP leaders urge no vote on January 6 special committee because of course they are





Lots of things have happened. Here are some of the things. Vote expected this afternoon The leadership of the GOP is urge its members to vote against the resolution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis (D-CA) creating a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) sent a letter to grassroots Republicans on Tuesday night. This select committee is likely to pursue a partisan agenda to politicize the Jan.6 attack instead of conducting a good faith investigation into the actions leading up to and the security breaches of the 6th, he wrote. A total mess in the New York municipal elections New York City Council of Elections ad Tuesday night he had accidentally added about 135,000 test ballots in the hotly contested mayoral race. Oopsy Daisy! Responses to this ad were not kind: caught my thrill and see new forms rising from Benadryl. mixed a Blue Chew and NoDoz in a Bang. by completing it with a Twisted Tea. now is the time for my job at the New York Election Council – Anor Londo gentrification (@ByYourLogic) June 30, 2021 not the New York Election Council apologizing for applying notes https://t.co/f5fC8q9ep7 – libby watson (@libbycwatson) June 30, 2021 When I die, I want the New York Board of Elections to take me to my grave so they can drop me one last time. – Steph Silkowski (@stephsilkowski) June 29, 2021 Please wait for a statement from New York Election Council Chairman Mr. Bean – Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 30, 2021 In case you missed it: Rudy Giuliani, freshly stripped of his lawyer’s license, sinks even deeper into legal troubles; He is currently the subject of a federal investigation for possible foreign lobbying of the Trump administration on behalf of Turkish interests, according to Bloomberg and ABC News. To be clear, this would not be a criminal investigation. It has nothing to do with the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the relationship between ex-Trump’s lawyers in Ukraine.

It has nothing to do with the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the relationship between ex-Trump’s lawyers in Ukraine. Giulianis works with Turkey involved urging Trump and then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to stop the prosecution of one of his clients, a Turkish gold trader, and to expel a Turkish cleric whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused of ‘trying to knock him down. Goodbye, Confederates The House approved the expulsion of Confederate statues from the Capitol last night. The vote was 285 to 120. All of the nays were Republicans, including Republican House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

All of the nays were Republicans, including Republican House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik (R-NY). The fate of bills in the Senate remains uncertain. A similar bill was blocked in the Senate last year while under Republican control. The RNC spent significantly more on security than the DNC at the start of the year Spending by Republican National Security Committees in the first quarter of this year rose from less than $ 500,000 in the first quarter of last year to more than $ 1 million, according to Federal Election Commission records analyzed by Mother Jones. On the other hand, the Democratic National Committee spent about $ 262,000 during the same period, a relatively modest increase from the roughly $ 250,000 it spent in the first quarter of 2020.

the Democratic National Committee spent about $ 262,000 during the same period, a relatively modest increase from the roughly $ 250,000 it spent in the first quarter of 2020. Another figure that raises eyebrows: Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who enthusiastically fueled the lies that led to the Capitol uprising, apparently poured more campaign funds into security than any other Republican in the first three months of this year for an amount of approximately $ 74,400. Fox News admits to violating human rights Fox News shelled out $ 1 million last week in a breathtaking settlement with the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which criticized New York’s model of human rights law violation networks. Willful and gratuitous violations of the law, in the commission’s terms, included sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination.

in the commission’s terms, included sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination. This $ 1 million payment is the biggest settlement the agency has ever obtained in its history, according to the Daily Beast. Canada sets all-time high temperature… for third consecutive day Lytton, BC Sunday: 46.6 C (116F) Monday: 47.5 C (118 F) Tuesday: 49.6 C (121F) Old record: 45 C (113F) Another Canadian record of all time today. Lytton, British Columbia, was 49.6 ° C (121 ° F) this afternoon. Here is a map of resorts in the United States and Canada that have never been as hot as Lytton is today. pic.twitter.com/cdMTINz4m0 – Brian Brettschneider (@ Climatologist49) June 29, 2021 Tuesday’s temperature was the highest on record north of 45N anywhere on the planet. Another WORLD record for #Lytton: Today, with 49.6 ° C, it also set a new world record for the highest temperature ever recorded above 45N, beating the 121F / 49.4C which seemed unbeatable from Steele, ND de July 1936. @ScottDuncanWX @capitalweather @AlaskaWx – Extreme temperatures around the world (@extremetemps) June 30, 2021 Arrive tomorrow Biden is expected to visit the site of the Miami Beach condo collapse. What did I just watch? Sioux Center update! @ChuckGrassley & @TomCottonAR do 22 push-ups in front of 200 enthusiasts from Iowa. Wow! pic.twitter.com/1NQL4ybs1C – Jeff Kaufmann (@kaufmannGOP) June 30, 2021 Not bad your story man Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said He would choose Biden if he had to choose a living Democratic president to get stuck with on a desert island because I consider him a personal friend and a top-notch person. Maybe the Republican leader would only focus 99% of his attention on stopping the Bidens program instead of the 100 if POTUS tried to build a shelter for them. What white nonsense is this? Wondering if Critical Race Theory is taught in your child’s school? Stay tuned for some of CRT’s less buzzworthy names and language. #BanCRT pic.twitter.com/GtqkxMYtKc – Texas Public Policy Foundation (@TPPF) June 29, 2021 How can we improve Morning Memo? Let us know.

