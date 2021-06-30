He told me he was stopping playing and I was surprised – EXCLUSIVE





Imran Khan made an impressive showbiz debut with his cute, innocent and powerful performance in Abbas Tyrewalas’ coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, opposite Genelia Deshmukh. He became an instant idol of the nation after that. Throughout his career he has given decent performances and hits like in I Hate Luv Stories, Delhi Belly, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. However, most of his career has been marred by struggles and underperforming box office films.

The actors’ last film was six years ago opposite Kangana Ranaut in Nikkhil Advanis Katti Batti. After that, he was never seen on the screen again. Last year, in November, his friend and actor Akshay Oberoi officially confirmed that the actor had quit acting.

Tomorrow marks Delhi Bellys 10 years since its release and its director Abhinay Deo shares that when he learned of Imrans’s decision, he felt bad. I felt sad because I have a high regard for this man. He’s a great guy and there’s a dearth of good people in this world anyway. He’s one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He’s a talented guy, either in front of or behind the camera. He is a trained filmmaker and also a writer. I think he should express his creativity in all possible forms. But I felt bad that he didn’t want to act anymore, he shares.

Abhinay goes on to reveal that Imrans’ decision has sort of been in the works for a few years. In fact, Imran turned down a few of my films because he said he stopped acting and that surprised me a bit, otherwise he would have been in one of my films four years ago. But he didn’t want to take that path at all because he was reinventing himself. I think every person has a process and I’m sure we’ll see some spectacular work from them in the future, he concludes.

