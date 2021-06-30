Implementation of emergency micro PPKM, Jokowi’s reasons for restoring the economy





Covid-19 cases have peaked in recent weeks. President Joko Widodo also said that the implementation of emergency restrictions for micro-community activities (PPKM) must inevitably be carried out in order to improve the economy. The former mayor of Solo said there was optimism but the Covid-19 issue had not been resolved. In fact, the key to economic recovery is resolving Covid-19. “There is optimism. Therefore, this emergency policy of PPKM must be carried out due to the conditions I mentioned earlier,” Jokowi said at the VIIIth National Conference (Munas) of the House. of Indonesian Trade and Industry (Kadin), Kendari, Wednesday (30/6). He said a number of economic indicators showed improvement. One of them, the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), has seen a very strong increase. The PMI before the pandemic was 51, then in May it was 55.3. “It means there is optimism there. The supply is also the same, production is starting to stretch,” he said. In addition, export performance increased by 58%, imports of raw materials increased by 79%, and imports of capital goods increased by 35%. Then, electricity consumption for industry also increased by 28%. At the same time, demand has also strengthened. The Consumer Confidence Index in February was only 85, but it is currently at 104.4. At the time, the monthly mobility index was in the negative zone last February, but it is now at 5.2. Then the retail sales index also rose 12.9%, cement consumption rose 19.2%, and commercial vehicle sales rose 783%. “These are numbers that I think are fantastic increases,” he said. However, Jokowi said the economy and health must go hand in hand. “Don’t just talk about the economy, but don’t look at health. But don’t look at health either, so don’t look at the economy,” he said. As we know, the government is currently preparing an emergency micro PPKM policy. The plan is to extend the activity restrictions to the orange or moderate risk Covid-19 zone when they were previously only valid in the red zone.

