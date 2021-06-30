Trump’s visit to Texas border shows Lone Star State leading GOP resistance to Biden





DALLAS Never one to modestly stand behind, Texas has grabbed the GOP’s right flank and brought it deeper, further, faster than any other Republican-led state, even surpassing red-leaning Florida.

Lone Star States’ indie streak and penchant for bragging is part of the legend, but also part of the ridiculous. But its political might and its economic prowess are indisputable.

Lone Star States’ indie streak and penchant for bragging is part of the legend, but also part of the ridiculous. But its political might and its economic prowess are indisputable. With a staggering gross domestic product of $ 1,889 billion, making it the second richest state in the country and a rapidly growing population of 29.2 million, Texas consolidates its position as the strongest voice , the biggest and arguably the nastiest on the Trumpist right.

Former President Donald Trump will unofficially confirm that status when he lands on Wednesday for a visit to the Texas border. He will join Gov. Greg Abbott, who proposes to build Trump’s much-vaunted anti-immigrant wall along the Texas border, a move that won former presidents backing Abbotts’ re-election in 2022 and solidifies stature. States as the leading voice of Republican resistance to the policies of Joe Bidens.

While Trump and his policies could have been outright defeated at the national ballot box (whatever the ex-president and his allies claim), it is undeniable that they don’t just survive but thrive here. The power and size of Texas makes it clear that there are still two competing visions of America and that national polls are just one way to gauge which side wins. Because by many other measures, including voting with their feet, the Lone Star State comes out on top.

Related

Take his battle with California. Both take responsibility for the behavior (and the budgets and revenues) of independent nations. The Golden State has the largest gross domestic product in the country and is a Democratic stronghold, with the party holding both U.S. Senators and most of its 53-member delegation to Congress. Texas, on the other hand, has not elected a Democrat to a statewide post since 1994. Republicans hold both US Senate seats and the governorship and dominate the Congressional delegation of 36 state members.

The rivalry between our two largest and wealthiest states would be entertaining if it didn’t have such an immediate and long-term impact. They represent opposing political and cultural views. While Texas is growing rapidly, California and other blue but cold states are losing much of it to Texas.

Migration from California to Texas has reached record levels, including some of its best-known high-tech giants. Elon Musk moved Tesla from the San Francisco Bay Area to Austin, closer to his SpaceX quarters in Boca Chica. The high-tech megalith Oracle has moved to Austin and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Houston. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will take off into orbit on July 20 from a launch pad at Blue Origin, his space company in Culberson County, West Texas.

A total of 700,000 Californians have moved to Texas since 2010. It also has a big political impact: New data from the US Census Bureau shows that the country’s population and political epicenter is moving decisively to the southern Republican states. and from the west.

Related

While Texas added more than 370,000 new residents in 2020, California lost 182,000. The redistribution of congressional seats to represent population changes means that Texas will add two seats to the United States House, this which represents the most gains in the country. California, meanwhile, will lose a seat for the first time in its 170-year history as a state. And in Texas, two more seats will almost surely become Republicans, as GOP officials shape the new congressional districts to their advantage.

Texas clearly has a moment, especially compared to California, William Fulton, a former Californian who is director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University in Houston, told me.

Conservatives have long denounced California’s high tax rates and extensive regulations, predicting that residents would leave the state for low-tax, low-regulation states like Texas. However, the Public Policy Institute of California says many middle-class and working-class residents are leaving because of house prices.

Housing costs in California are astronomical, said Bob Shrum, a veteran political strategist and director of the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California, by phone from Los Angeles.

Indeed, the median selling price of a home in Texas at the start of 2021 was $ 283,200; in California it was $ 758,990. This helped the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex lead the nation in population growth in 2020, overtaking Houston to become the fourth largest metropolitan area in the country.

Will those hundreds of thousands of Californians and other out-of-state people who have moved to Texas transform its politics? Or will they only confirm the Republicans’ hold by giving more weight to the state without changing its course.

The influx of Californians won’t change politics in Texas, according to Fulton. This is too low a percentage in a general population of 30 million people. They’re not going to move the needle at all. Texas has never been a swing state and won’t be anytime soon.

Democrats are pinning their hopes on diversifying the states’ population, which is 40 percent Latin American, but even many Latinos are more Republicans in Texas. Last year, Republicans won in predominantly Latino areas along the Texas-Mexico border.

Still, Shrum is optimistic about his holiday prospects: Texas’s complexion is changing, becoming more democratic. There is a reasonable chance that Texas will become a purple state.

Democrats are pinning their hopes on diversifying the states’ population, which is 40 percent Latin American, but even many Latinos are more Republicans in Texas.

But there is no doubt that at present any shift to the left is a fantasy. Texas Republicans are quickly breaking new ground in the culture and political wars that twist and divide the country, pushing through laws and executive orders that seek to codify the dark red makeup of Lone Star States, presumably as part of the Trump’s interest in visiting this week. .

The state legislature is expected to adopt the most restrictive voting measures in the country. Lawmakers have also placed more limits on abortion, banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. He forbids teaching critical theory of race. He also relaxed gun controls, approving a bill that allows people to carry handguns in public without a license, background check, or training.

Of course, California was once a center of right-wing GOP politics before it turned resolutely to the left. It could happen here too. A new poll suggests that former Rep. Beto ORourke, the eternal hope of the Democrats, or actor Matthew McConaughey, who describes himself as a centrist, could overthrow Abbott in the gubernatorial race. But for now, Texas is a friendly country for Trump and those working to reverse Biden’s agenda in the state’s largest GOP stronghold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/trump-s-texas-border-visit-shows-lone-star-state-leading-ncna1272671 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos