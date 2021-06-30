Junior Artist in “Super 30” by Hrithik Roshan, PM Narendra Modi, Villain in “The Family Man 2”: Meet Abhay Verma





Abhay Verma tried out the role of a young villain in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 2, and his act of lover-turned-terrorist-turned-terrorist has won him a lot of praise. The actor set foot in the city of dreams almost three years ago and after countless auditions, he is finally landing substantial roles. After sharing the setting with mainstays like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in commercials, Abhay was hired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to try out a young PM Modi in their next production venture. From Hrithik Roshans Super 30 to The Family Man 2 directed by Manoj Bajpayee and Mann Bairagi Abhay Verma opens up on his journey on camera. Extracts: You were a junior artist on Super 30. What did you learn from Hrithik Roshan?



I started working on Super 30 during my early days in the industry when I was just looking for an opportunity to be on a set. And being on a set where Hrithik Roshan performs in front of you and Vikas Bahl conducts, was a surreal experience lasting 10 to 15 days. I learned a lot about the job and it inspired me to push further. I learned to stay positive, perform well and behave on film sets. The Super 30 inspired me to give my all to Bollywood and push my limits. So how did The Family Man 2 go?

I take auditions more seriously than filming because I think it’s a bridge between you and your dream. I was very nervous because the first part had been very successful. I was tense throughout the audition and it happened in just two takes. I wondered if I had done something wrong because it happened so quickly, but then I was selected for the role. With The Family Man 2, I learned a lot. I did not share the setting with Manoj monsieur but when our shooting dates clashed, I was able to observe it closely. It is an institution in itself; he has a clear distinction between his personal and professional life. He is a very cheerful person and makes sure everyone is comfortable working with him. In an instant he’s very happy, and as soon as the director calls for action, he effortlessly slips into an intense scene. Before filming for the scene where my character dies in the season, he was talking happily with me. Is it hard or easy to get that big break in Bollywood?



It’s just about keeping a positive mindset all the time, especially in this area where 90% of things end up being rejections. Over the past three years, I have given so many auditions that I have lost count. I believe an actor should know how to deal with rejection. You feel bad about missing out on a great opportunity but I never wanted to change fields. I had auditioned for Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopras Jabariya Jodi and was almost in the final list but didn’t get the part, and I was devastated. But then every director has different aspects they’re looking for, so rejection is going to be there in every actor’s life. You also play PM Narendra Modi in the next production of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis, Mann Bairagi …

Mann Bairagi is very close to my heart because it is my first feature film. I am very proud to have bagged a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir.

Mann Bairagi is an inspiring youth-focused story about finding yourself within yourself. It was a very interesting experience to learn more about the important major incidents that occurred in the adolescence of PM Modis, his friends, and to understand more about it; the process was a lot of fun. I really want to meet PM Modi and show him the movie myself, but it has been delayed due to the pandemic.



