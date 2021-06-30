Donald Trump to meet Governor Abbott at the border wall back in Texas today





Former President Donald Trump returns to Texas today for the first time since leaving the White House in an effort to draw more attention to the influx of immigrants trying to enter the country since the assumption of office of President Joe Biden.

Trump is expected to receive a border security briefing from state officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, at noon in Weslaco. Later, Abbott and Trump will visit a section of the unfinished border wall in Hidalgo County before attending a town hall with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity. This town hall will be broadcast later this evening.

Trump’s last visit to Texas was almost in the same region. In his final days at the White House, Trump traveled to Hidalgo County for an event in front of part of the completed wall near San Juan.

Anyone want to guess where I am? I made it to the Texas border in Hidalgo County where former President Donald Trump will be with Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/tQ0Rzw5p0j

– Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 30, 2021

The trip comes just five days after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the border in El Paso to highlight the progress the Biden administration has made in reuniting separated families at the border. As the border patrol continues to report record apprehensions, Harris said the Biden administration has made progress.

“And as you know, we inherited a difficult situation,” Harris said Friday in El Paso.

Abbott is among those who criticized Harris for not visiting the border earlier and then choosing El Paso over the Rio Grande Valley, where more illegal border crossings are reported.

Since October, the border patrol has reported more than 870,000 encounters with people crossing the border illegally, an increase of 291% over the same period in 2020. More than half of these encounters took place between Del Rio and Brownsville.

While Trump won’t organize a rally like he did on Saturday in Ohio, he is still expected to draw crowds. Supporters of the former president are holding a rally in Edinburgh to celebrate his arrival at South Texas International Airport.

But opponents of the former president and his immigration policy will also be out. The Union del Pueblo Entero is organizing a public counter-assembly.

On January 8, in the final weeks of Trump’s tenure, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a border wall status memo detailing additions to the border fence and wall made between 2017. and 2020.

According to the memo, approximately 738 miles of barriers were planned, which includes refurbishing or rebuilding existing walls and fences along the entire length of the 2,000-mile US border with Mexico. Of these, approximately 453 miles have been completed, with 373 miles replacing existing fences and walls. Only about 17 of those miles were built in Texas, all in the Rio Grande Valley area.

