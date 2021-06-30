Congress – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court asking the government to provide compensation to the families of COVID-19 victims is justification for its position and exposed and debunked the Centre’s plan to abdicate responsibility.

The opposition party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again failed the nation by not standing by the families of Covid victims and demanded that he immediately announce a “COVID Compensation Fund “with a relief of Rs 10 lakh each.

Congress Secretary General and Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the government should also announce concrete measures to tackle the looming third wave of COVID-19.

“We, the Indian National Congress, demand that the Prime Minister and the Modi government wake up from their indifference and slumber in the face of the ongoing human tragedy, which could have been largely avoided without the criminal mismanagement and successive failures of the government. government, ”he said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister should immediately announce a” COVID Compensation Fund “with relief of Rs 10 lakh to the families of COVID-19 victims,” ​​he added.

The congressional leader said, as demanded by Congress and other opposition parties, that the government should set realistic goals and deliver vaccination on mission mode, instead of repeatedly trying to use as an exercise in image or brand management.

This is the only way to fight COVID-19 and cure those who have suffered, he said.

Surjewala said the government’s “anti-popular and ill-conceived plan” to abdicate its responsibility to provide assistance and compensation to the families of Covid victims has been exposed and debunked by the Supreme Court.

“This is a justification of the position of the Congress party and the demand raised by Rahul Gandhi for the creation of a” COVID compensation fund “and the granting of Rs 10 lakh to each victim of COVID -19 by the central government by transferring 10 percent of the annual ‘fuel booty’ of Rs 4 lakh crore is collected by the Indian government, ”he said.

“The grim attempt by the Modi government to stifle and dilute the legislation enacted by Congress / UPA, namely the 2005 Disaster Management Act to deny compensation to families of COVID-19 victims has also been decisively rejected by the court. “said the president of Congress.

Alleging that the government’s “malice and malice” to deny compensation has been exposed, he said the Centre’s response, affidavit and arguments before the Supreme Court to deny compensation to families of Covid victims were “utterly ashamed, reflecting their inhuman approach”.

Reminding the prime minister to follow “Rajdharma,” Surjewala said as head of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) because also by virtue of his office, the prime minister was obliged to show compassion for those who have lost their loved ones. to viral disease.

“Sadly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again failed the nation,” he said.

Surjewala said the Supreme Court should instruct the NDMA, led by the prime minister, to set guidelines for awarding compensation to families of Covid victims after debunking the government’s position.

This calls for serious soul-searching on the part of the prime minister on his role and responsibilities as head of the nation, he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered NDMA to issue new guidelines to provide minimum standards for financial assistance to families of Covid victims.

A special bench of judges Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah said the court cannot order the Center to set a particular amount of financial assistance, but the Center can set the minimum amount to be paid ex gratia to families of Covid victims while keeping various aspects in mind.

