“An embarrassment and a total waste”





Donald Trump likens the New York mayoral race to the 2020 presidential election after the city announced a “gap” in the number of votes.

“Just like in the 2020 presidential election, it was announced overnight in New York that vast irregularities and mistakes had been made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, might not win the race. “the former president said in a statement. Wednesday.

Trump went on to say that “no one will ever know who really won” the race and suggested the New York Election Board should “close the books and start all over.”

Confusion gripped the city’s mayoral race on Tuesday night after preliminary calculations by the Election Board showed candidate Adams crossing the 50% threshold after 11 rounds of priority voting for the primary democrat.

But Adams questioned the latest figures, saying the new released vote total was over 100,000 and more than the total announced on election day.

Shortly after, the vote totals were abruptly removed from the city’s website. The electoral council issued a statement that it had included 135,000 test ballots that had not been erased from the management system despite “rigorous and mandatory prequalification tests.”

“The Council apologizes for the error and has taken immediate action to ensure that the most accurate up-to-date results are reported,” he said in a statement.

Trump added in a follow-up statement on Wednesday that “the New York election, while an embarrassment and utter mess, is much better and more accurate than my 2020 presidential election, so what are people complaining about? they! “

Donald Trump compares the New York mayoral race to the 2020 presidential election after the city announced a gap in the number of votes. In this photo, people vote in the primary elections in Brooklyn, New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Before the preliminary results were removed from the city’s election website, they showed Adams in front of former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by around 16,000 votes. Adams got 51.1% of the vote against 48.9% for Garcia.

Garcia said on Wednesday she was concerned the ballot gap could undermine public confidence in the election.

“There is no one in my team or where we have commented on the opening of the ballots that makes us fear that something fraudulent is going on. But we have to make sure the vote is protected. and that we get the result that New Yorkers went to the polls or were mailed out at the end of the day, ”she told CNN.

Garcia added: “It seems like this is a simple mistake, but we will definitely watch and watch as we go along.”

The New York City Election Council said in a notice that the unofficial results of the ranked choices would be available “from June 30”.

Updated at 10:26 am ET, with additional information.

