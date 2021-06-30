Imran Khan’s government questioned about looming energy crisis





Due to the recent looming energy crisis in Pakistan and delays in the dry docking of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, Pakistan is facing extreme load shedding. Unexpected power cuts reached their peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the lack of electricity. The unexpected suspension of electricity for up to three to five hours at many places over the past 72 hours had increased public misery. Due to the electricity crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, including concerned Pakistani political leaders, lambasted the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ongoing energy crisis in the country . At a press conference, Ismail questioned the Pakistani government’s choice of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to opt for expensive fuels, such as oil and diesel, for power generation, Dawn reported. The comment came after Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar acknowledged that the country could face an electricity shortage from June 29 to July 6 as the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) terminal failed. would not work during this period. Ismail also denounced the federal government for constantly delaying the purchase of heating oil and then hastily buying it at an exorbitant price. The PML-N leader stressed that due to the use of expensive fuels, the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had to increase the electricity tariff. “There is no reason to use fuel oil for the production of electricity, but this government is inefficient and dishonest”, quoted Dawn, quoting the leader of the opposition. Earlier this month, Geo News reported the worsening energy crisis in Pakistan, as the country faced an electricity shortage of between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts. Source: Times Of India BM

