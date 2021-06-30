Jokowi compared to SBY by PA 212 who was insulted with the name Buffalo, novel: Blatant insulting





JAKARTA – BEM UI’s scathing critics of lip service to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as king are still in the spotlight of many parties. One of them was from Wasekjen DPP PA 212 Novel Bamukmin who compared the Jokowi administration to the era of the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) administration. During the SBY era, many students criticized the administration of the 6th President. However, SBY at that time remained calm in its response. (SBY is often criticized) he is not responding, he is calming down, Novel said as quoted by Pojoksatu.id on Wednesday (6/30). The students even said, Novel, SBY was insulted by equating SBY with a buffalo. However, the founder of the Democratic Party remained relaxed in his response. During SBY’s time, students dared to openly insult SBY by bringing a buffalo written on SiBuYa’s buffalo body, but he did not respond, Novel said. Posters or memes containing greetings for Jokowi were uploaded to the UGM Student Alliance’s Twitter social media account. The poster features a number of reports containing the title of Jokowi’s statement, including Jokowi’s statement on the audience to actively convey criticism. Besides, the post also hinted at the difference between Jokowi’s promises and decisions. Starting with the desire for demonstrations, revisions of the ITE law, strengthening of the KPK and a series of other promises. The University of Indonesia’s Executive Student Office (BEM UI) immediately received a call from the rector after criticizing President Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded to criticism leveled by BEM UI against him with the nickname The King Of Lip Service. In a video released via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Jokowi looks into the camera, smiling when asked about it. According to him, the criticism conveyed by BEM UI is valid in a democracy. I think it is a form of student expression and it is a democratic country. So this review is correct, Jokowi said, at the State Palace on Tuesday (6/29). Moreover, the number one in Indonesia admitted that he was used to such criticism. “I started to be called a ploy, I’m bossy, I’m klemer-klemer, and Mr. Bipang and there are still a lot of nicknames,” Jokowi said. (fir / corner a / ima) Read also: Married for 22 years, Ucok Baba turns out to be adept at satisfying his wife with various styles on the bed.

