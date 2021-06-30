Photos of Boris Johnson cheering on England v Germany poke fun at Matt Hancock’s steamy clinch





PHOTOS of Boris Johnson cheering on England against Germany yesterday have been mocked online. Social media users photoshopped snaps of the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie watching the game to create memes. Follow ALL the latest Euro 2020 news and updates with our live blog 9 Social media users Photoshop photos of Boris Johnson watching the England game In a meme, the PM was shown looking at footage of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock 9 Mr Hancock resigned after breaking Covid rules Credit: THE SUN Number 10 posted two photos of the pair supporting the Three Lions as they clinched a historic 2-0 victory over Die Mannschaft at Wembley. In one, they are seen watching the first half inside Downing St, while in a second, they moved outside to catch the final 45 minutes. Number 10 also shared a video showing Boris shouting “Harry Kane is finally scoring!” after the English captain added the second goal. The Prime Minister smiled and raised his arms in the air in celebration in front of the television as the Three Lions made their way to victory. In another, he is pictured celebrating during an episode of the Teletubbies. One user superimposed Prime Minister Jennifer Arcuri’s ex-flame onto the screen The PM watched the game with his wife Carrie Another had Boris looking at pictures of himself Boris congratulated the England team on their victory after the game He then tweeted: ‘Well done England! We’re all behind you – bring him home!’ Twitter users took advantage of the snaps to replace the game’s TV images with other images. One showed Boris and Ms Symonds looking at footage of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his lover Gina Coladangelo. On a similar theme, a second mockup featured Prime Minister Jennifer Arcuri’s former flame wrapped in a Union Jack. Boris has a trash can for confidential waste in Downing St In another, he appeared to be celebrating during an episode of The Teletubbies. Some social media users also noticed that the PM has a trash can for confidential waste in Downing St. One of them observed that he is next to a recycling basin, adding: “Surely nothing can go wrong here.” The Three Lions clinched a famous victory over Germany in the last 16 games as Gareth Southgate put his Euro 96 demons to rest. It was our first victory against Die Mannschaft in a football tournament since the 1966 World Cup victory. Fans have been seen going wild after Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling scored in a 2-0 win at Wembley. England will face Ukraine after Andriy Shevchenko’s side make history by reaching the quarterfinals of a major competition for the first time. Harry Kane sets Wembley on a rampage as fans climb each one in incredible scenes as England beat Germany at Euro 2020

