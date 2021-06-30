Donald Trump heads to Texas to visit unfinished US-Mexico border wall with Governor Greg Abbott





LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) –

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Wednesday to visit parts of the US-Mexico border, where Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to build a border wall repeating Trump’s broken promise during his presidential campaign.

Trump’s visit comes as Republicans continue to hammer President Joe Bidens’ administration over increased border arrests. There were 180,034 apprehensions last month at the US-Mexico border, and 40% of those returned had already crossed. That’s down from less than 25,000 at the end of 2020, according to US Customs and Border Protection data. Under the Trump administration, the highest number of monthly arrests recorded was almost 150,000.

Trump and Abbott, both Republicans, will hold a border security briefing with state and law enforcement officials at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety headquarters and then tour the border.

Trump has made securing the border a cornerstone of his administration and declared a state of emergency in 2019 to divert federal funds to pay for a border wall.

Abbott, who is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has spent much of the first half of the year denouncing what he calls Bidens’ open border policies and criticizing the vice-president. President Kamala Harris for not visiting the Texas border. When Harris visited El Paso last week, Abbott said she ignored the real problem by not visiting the Rio Grande Valley, where much of the increase in arrests has occurred.

In May, Abbott made the unprecedented decision to declare a disaster in 34 counties in Texas due to an increase in illegal immigration in recent months. This week, Abbott amended that statement to remove border counties that had bristled at being included without their consultation.

Abbotts’ declaration of disaster allowed the governor to request the emergency transfer of legislative funds to begin construction of the border wall. Abbott said the border wall would be funded by public funds and supporters’ donations. A state-run crowdfunding website received $ 459,000 in private donations in about a week.

Texas congressional lawmakers have said it costs around $ 26 million to build a mile of wall in parts of southern Texas. The Biden administration recently reported that it costs up to $ 46 million per mile to build a wall in parts of the border during the Trump administration.

Critics have accused Abbott of giving in to his party’s right wing ahead of an election year in 2022, when he runs for a third term. They also questioned the legality of Abbotts’ declaration of disaster on illegal immigration and said the matter was reserved for the federal government.

Abbott says Texas fulfills an immigration enforcement role the federal government has overlooked and that any accusation it is pushing a border wall for political reasons is nonsense.

During her trip to Texas, Harris said she struggled to understand why migrants leave their homes to come to the United States. She visited Guatemala and Mexico this month to work with those governments on mitigation strategies.

It is not known how many miles of the border wall Abbott plans to build or where in the state it will be built, but the governor has said he expects the state to receive hundreds of miles to build the border wall between state land which will be made available to the land donated privately.

In the past, the federal government has faced legal challenges to numerous attempts to build a border wall on private land. Texas landowners have sued the George W. Bush and Trump administrations in previous attempts by the federal government to seize private land for a border wall.

Trump built about 450 miles of barrier mostly in Arizona, according to the Washington Post.

Abbott said he plans to ask Texas landowners to donate the land for the wall.

On Monday, he tweeted a video of construction crews clearing land for a border wall. His office said the video was taken in the Eagle Pass area.

