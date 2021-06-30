Erdoan rules out early elections





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish The next general elections in Turkey will take place in 2023 as planned despite calls for early elections by the opposition, said President of the Prescient and Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan. “June 2023 is Turkey’s electoral calendar. This is our decision as the People’s Alliance, this is the date we announced,” Erdoan said at his party’s parliamentary group meeting, saying reference to the electoral and voting alliance of the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The government will strive even harder and ensure that Turkey is not left in the hands of the National Opposition Alliance and its main members, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Party Y (Good), a he declared. Erdoan accused the opposition of “waging a campaign of lies,” saying: “According to them, everyone in government, from the president to members of parliament and bureaucrats, everyone is corrupt, thief, drug dealer, thief. , bad and nasty. , he noticed. “That is why we say that we will not leave alone the houses that we did not enter, we will not leave alone any heart that we have not touched and conquered,” he added. “We have ruled the country with a policy of work and service,” he added. istanbul canal Erdoan also touted the stanbul canal mega-project, saying it would open a new chapter in the country’s development. “One of the most important features of this project is that it will remove a heavy burden from the point of urban transformation and change,” he said. With the project, officials can also focus on seismic areas in stanbul, he noted, citing the risk of earthquakes. “We want our citizens to continue living in much safer places,” and not in “troubled areas,” he said. “We will carry out these operations in stanbul by building new earthquake-proof houses (along the canal),” he added. Erdoan stressed that the canal will be “a source of national pride”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.bianet.org/english/politics/246544-erdogan-rules-out-snap-elections

