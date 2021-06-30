Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s odds near historic lows, new survey finds, World News





Global opinions on China have remained broadly negative and confidence in its leader Xi Jinping is near all-time lows, according to a survey of 17 advanced economies released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the image of the United States has rebounded since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. Investigation by the United States-based Pew Research Center found that China scored higher for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than the United States, while ratings on it for two had improved considerably since last year. Overall, negative views on China have remained at or near historic highs, virtually unchanged from last year, according to a survey summary. Last year, Pew found that few people were convinced that Xi or Trump “would do the right thing” in world affairs, although in Western Europe more trusted the Chinese leader. This year, confidence in Xi has remained at or near all-time lows, when “by contrast, opinions on Biden are much more positive than they were on Trump.” The summary says that in all places, “a majority say they trust Biden to do what is right in world affairs.” “Opinions about Xi continue to be largely negative,” he said. “In all but one of the 17 audiences surveyed, the majority say they have little or no confidence in him.” In Australia, France, Sweden and Canada, half or more said they did not trust Xi, he said. The economies studied were Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Korea South, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and the United States. Pew found that with the exception of Singapore and New Zealand, more than half of those polled in each location said it was more important to have strong economic ties with the United States than with China. However, in many advanced economies, assessments of China’s handling of the pandemic had “precipitously improved” and a median of 49% said it had done a good job, compared with 37% who assessed the American response in a positive way. Europeans approved of China’s response much more than those in the Asia-Pacific region, while in both regions few believed that China respected the personal freedoms of its people, according to the survey. Across the Asia-Pacific region, however, opinions were divided as to whether it was more important to try to promote human rights in China, even if it hurt economic ties, or whether it was necessary. give priority to economic relations. Majorities in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and a plurality in Taiwan prioritized human rights, while majorities in South Korea and Singapore prioritized economic relations. In the Asia-Pacific region, majorities in all countries except Singapore said they had little or no confidence in Xi’s handling of world affairs, with most – 86% – expressing this view in Japan. . In Singapore, 70% expressed confidence in Xi. Pew said the non-U.S. Data came from 16,254 adults surveyed between March 12 and May 26. Those from the United States came from 2,596 adults surveyed from February 1 to February 7. (With contributions from agencies)

