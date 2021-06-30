Politics
If Not Narendra Modi, Who, In The Bjp Or Outside?
One question that has been rhetorically asked by supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years is: if not Modi, who?
Part of the question is a clever defense mechanism: it makes the prime minister seem indispensable even after 2014’s belief that he would magically transform India turned out to be fanciful.
The belief has been replaced by another: we are ready to consider someone else, but there is no visible leader in the opposition.
Such is the pervasiveness of this belief which mainly claims that Congress has no leadership to challenge the Modia among Hindus that keeping the BJP in power is seen as a fait accompli for the country.
However, far from partisan political gossip, the question is still worth asking: is anyone in Congress, a regional party, or the BJP itself a potential challenger to the prime minister?
It is not as if there is objectively no one who deserves to be prime minister in a country of more than 130 crores of people. After all, Lal Bahadur Shastri had succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru, Morarji Desai had replaced Indira Gandhi for a brief time, a reluctant Rajiv Gandhi took the place of his mother Indira Gandhis, Narasimha Rao ruled a stable government for five years while no one It was not clear who the leader of Congress would be, and Dr Manmohan Singh replaced Atal Bihari Vajpayee with ease shortly after there was some misconception of a wave of Vajpayee.
In other words, there would be at least a dozen politicians in the country of all political parties who could easily don the hat of Prime Minister.
However, the power of the belief among many that there is no replacement for Modi in sight actually makes a replacement seem distant. Because, people often refuse to see that the question they ask is indeed the least logical.
Who in the opposition?
One of the reasons Modi is strong in surveys despite a pandemic, unprecedented unemployment, recession, high fuel prices and evidence of growing rural poverty is that the opposition faces a unique problem. .
Congress usually pales in a direct electoral battle with the BJP but remains the only national alternative to it. Moreover, according to the estimation of broad layers of people, except some intellectuals, Rahul Gandhi does not seem to replace Modi.
Congress only manages to beat the BJP in states where it has a strong regional leader like Amarinder Singh in Punjab or Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. Yet, given the high command culture in Congress, the party workers do not offer these regional satraps neither the respect they deserve nor a status that could come close to the Gandhis, as has been seen in the voices of opposition to the Punjab CM within his party. Yet in the eyes of voters in those states, it is these regional leaders who matter more than Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. This deadlock that Congress has entered makes it very difficult for the party to compete with the BJP despite the fact that the central government is not doing well on many parameters.
Left to their own devices, these regional heavyweights are no match for the BJP at the national level. They may work in a pan-Indian pre-poll or after the party arrangement, but the success of such an attempt will require the rise of Congress as a fulcrum. If that happens, hypothetically speaking, the conflicting ambitions of regional leaders will also become an issue for any alternative government.
Why, for example, will Akhilesh Yadav or MP Stalin accept Mamata Banerjee as their leader? Conversely, why will Banerjee accept one of the two? If such a scenario arises and regional parties perform better in their states than Congress across India, a low-profile regional face is more likely to be acceptable as a coalition leader. This had happened in 1996 when HD Devegowda and later IK Gujral got the post of Prime Minister precisely because they were not in high profile.
The higher the profile of a regional leader, the greater the chances that competing regional leaders will feel threatened. Thus, rather than an aggressive leader, a quiet leader is preferred in large and fragile coalitions. We do not yet know who this leader may be, as low profiles are rarely reported or discussed.
Who in the BJP after Modi?
While Modi remains in the perception of large sections of the population the leader of the BJP, recent years have seen some churn within the BJP.
Amit Shah rose to prominence soon after Modi’s rise to the top post. However, he is a lifelong second in command and not a replacement for Modi. At best, he can be a successor whenever Modi wants to bow out.
However, there are murmurs in party circles that Yogi Adityanath has acquired an assertive streak. Adityanath, as chief minister of the UP, the largest state in terms of population sending 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, ruled the state as he wanted, with BJP MPs often complaining that their role was absolutely restricted.
Recently, there was a rumor that the PMO was pushing for ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma to take a leadership position in the UP, as deputy chief minister, during a cabinet reshuffle of the ‘UP. However, it is believed that Adityanath resisted the idea unequivocally and all Sharma was able to achieve was the ceremonial post of vice president of the UP BJP.
Party insiders see this as an affirmation of Adityanath even vis-à-vis the PMO. The strength of Adityanath is the size of his state, the fact that he represents the logical conclusion of Hindutva politics as a mahant, and the fact that he is a Thakur. The caste has a good population and a traditional influence in the state.
Nitin Gadkari as the favorite of the Sangh comes only after the big three, and his moments of assertion and autonomy are now rare, especially after Balakot.
Despite many rumors that all was not well in the UP BJP when insiders of the organization RSS and BJP visited the state and Adityanath also visited Delhi, workers at the district level of the BJP in the state were made clear that Adityanath would be the face of the party in upcoming polls. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had sought to put the cat among the pigeons by saying that central management would decide who the BJP would be against UP, but Home Secretary Rajnath Singh clearly weighed in on Adityanath’s side as the parties face UP.
If Adityanath wins again, the upcoming construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya could be something he will try to further strengthen his profile on. Even though Akhilesh Yadav is upset, he may have to carefully walk the front of the temple and Adityanath will have ample opportunity to voice Hindutva’s core as the far-right leader of the BJP.
The party has long assessed the stature of its leaders by checking requests for featured state speakers linked to polls and also determining whether those leaders can draw crowds in various states, a BJP insider said on condition of anonymity. If Modi had started to match Vajpayee in this even when the latter was prime minister, Adityanath is gradually coming after Modi in these terms. And just as Modi once ruled Gujarat on his own, Adityanath does the same with UP.
There are signs that the centralized command Modi had secured within the BJP may not fully hold in the future, with open dissent in some states like Karnataka and the MP. However, BJP insiders claim that the party is still much more centralized in its operation under Modi than it has ever been under Vajpayee or Advani.
Even in the past, decisions were made by the highest leaders, but the Parliamentary Council was powerful. Now all of these institutions have lost their power. And while the diversity of opinion has at least been heard earlier, there isn’t much room for it left, a BJP insider said.
The question of who can replace Modi is still not close to a resolution, not because none can for reasons of capacity, but because none are close to the Prime Minister in terms of perception. mass, which is often independent of logical arguments.
Yet whether a member of the BJP or the opposition can replace Modi in the near future depends above all on the willingness of voters in all states to see that person as a partner of Modi. This applies as much to Congress as Rahul Gandhi has so far failed to acquire this legitimacy in the eyes of the people as it does with regional parties and in Congress itself.
Vikas Pathak has been a political journalist for about 15 years and teaches at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. Opinions expressed are personal
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/view-if-not-narendra-modi-who-in-the-bjp-or-outside-9828771.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]