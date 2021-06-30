If Not Narendra Modi, Who, In The Bjp Or Outside?

One question that has been rhetorically asked by supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years is: if not Modi, who?

Part of the question is a clever defense mechanism: it makes the prime minister seem indispensable even after 2014’s belief that he would magically transform India turned out to be fanciful.

The belief has been replaced by another: we are ready to consider someone else, but there is no visible leader in the opposition.

Such is the pervasiveness of this belief which mainly claims that Congress has no leadership to challenge the Modia among Hindus that keeping the BJP in power is seen as a fait accompli for the country.

However, far from partisan political gossip, the question is still worth asking: is anyone in Congress, a regional party, or the BJP itself a potential challenger to the prime minister?

It is not as if there is objectively no one who deserves to be prime minister in a country of more than 130 crores of people. After all, Lal Bahadur Shastri had succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru, Morarji Desai had replaced Indira Gandhi for a brief time, a reluctant Rajiv Gandhi took the place of his mother Indira Gandhis, Narasimha Rao ruled a stable government for five years while no one It was not clear who the leader of Congress would be, and Dr Manmohan Singh replaced Atal Bihari Vajpayee with ease shortly after there was some misconception of a wave of Vajpayee.

In other words, there would be at least a dozen politicians in the country of all political parties who could easily don the hat of Prime Minister.

However, the power of the belief among many that there is no replacement for Modi in sight actually makes a replacement seem distant. Because, people often refuse to see that the question they ask is indeed the least logical.

Who in the opposition?

One of the reasons Modi is strong in surveys despite a pandemic, unprecedented unemployment, recession, high fuel prices and evidence of growing rural poverty is that the opposition faces a unique problem. .

Congress usually pales in a direct electoral battle with the BJP but remains the only national alternative to it. Moreover, according to the estimation of broad layers of people, except some intellectuals, Rahul Gandhi does not seem to replace Modi.

Congress only manages to beat the BJP in states where it has a strong regional leader like Amarinder Singh in Punjab or Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. Yet, given the high command culture in Congress, the party workers do not offer these regional satraps neither the respect they deserve nor a status that could come close to the Gandhis, as has been seen in the voices of opposition to the Punjab CM within his party. Yet in the eyes of voters in those states, it is these regional leaders who matter more than Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. This deadlock that Congress has entered makes it very difficult for the party to compete with the BJP despite the fact that the central government is not doing well on many parameters.

Regional parties with strong leaders have sometimes succeeded in defeating the BJP. Mamata Banerjees management saw TMC convincingly defeat BJP in Bengal, although Banerjee ironically lost his own election. Likewise, Arvind Kejriwal managed to beat BJP twice in Delhi. Sharad Pawar was also successful in keeping the BJP out of power in Maharashtra, even though the BJP performed reasonably well in the elections.

The problem is, these regional leaders, for all the hype their supporters can generate, are confined to their state in their appeal. So despite all the recent hype around her, Mamata Banerjee may not even be able to win a single candidate in neighboring Bihar or the UP, which is some distance away. Likewise, Kejriwal cannot win the AAP in neighboring UP or Haryana.

Left to their own devices, these regional heavyweights are no match for the BJP at the national level. They may work in a pan-Indian pre-poll or after the party arrangement, but the success of such an attempt will require the rise of Congress as a fulcrum. If that happens, hypothetically speaking, the conflicting ambitions of regional leaders will also become an issue for any alternative government.

Why, for example, will Akhilesh Yadav or MP Stalin accept Mamata Banerjee as their leader? Conversely, why will Banerjee accept one of the two? If such a scenario arises and regional parties perform better in their states than Congress across India, a low-profile regional face is more likely to be acceptable as a coalition leader. This had happened in 1996 when HD Devegowda and later IK Gujral got the post of Prime Minister precisely because they were not in high profile.

The higher the profile of a regional leader, the greater the chances that competing regional leaders will feel threatened. Thus, rather than an aggressive leader, a quiet leader is preferred in large and fragile coalitions. We do not yet know who this leader may be, as low profiles are rarely reported or discussed.

Who in the BJP after Modi?

While Modi remains in the perception of large sections of the population the leader of the BJP, recent years have seen some churn within the BJP.

Amit Shah rose to prominence soon after Modi’s rise to the top post. However, he is a lifelong second in command and not a replacement for Modi. At best, he can be a successor whenever Modi wants to bow out.

However, there are murmurs in party circles that Yogi Adityanath has acquired an assertive streak. Adityanath, as chief minister of the UP, the largest state in terms of population sending 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, ruled the state as he wanted, with BJP MPs often complaining that their role was absolutely restricted.

Recently, there was a rumor that the PMO was pushing for ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma to take a leadership position in the UP, as deputy chief minister, during a cabinet reshuffle of the ‘UP. However, it is believed that Adityanath resisted the idea unequivocally and all Sharma was able to achieve was the ceremonial post of vice president of the UP BJP.

Party insiders see this as an affirmation of Adityanath even vis-à-vis the PMO. The strength of Adityanath is the size of his state, the fact that he represents the logical conclusion of Hindutva politics as a mahant, and the fact that he is a Thakur. The caste has a good population and a traditional influence in the state.

Nitin Gadkari as the favorite of the Sangh comes only after the big three, and his moments of assertion and autonomy are now rare, especially after Balakot.

Despite many rumors that all was not well in the UP BJP when insiders of the organization RSS and BJP visited the state and Adityanath also visited Delhi, workers at the district level of the BJP in the state were made clear that Adityanath would be the face of the party in upcoming polls. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had sought to put the cat among the pigeons by saying that central management would decide who the BJP would be against UP, but Home Secretary Rajnath Singh clearly weighed in on Adityanath’s side as the parties face UP.

If Adityanath wins again, the upcoming construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya could be something he will try to further strengthen his profile on. Even though Akhilesh Yadav is upset, he may have to carefully walk the front of the temple and Adityanath will have ample opportunity to voice Hindutva’s core as the far-right leader of the BJP.

The party has long assessed the stature of its leaders by checking requests for featured state speakers linked to polls and also determining whether those leaders can draw crowds in various states, a BJP insider said on condition of anonymity. If Modi had started to match Vajpayee in this even when the latter was prime minister, Adityanath is gradually coming after Modi in these terms. And just as Modi once ruled Gujarat on his own, Adityanath does the same with UP.

However, while Adityanath outshines Modi in terms of Hindutva profile, he may never live up to Modi in terms of enthusiastic NRIs or fence guard among the urban middle class in states far from the UP. Additionally, Adityanath, like Modi, will need to be cautious in handling an expected third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Any mismanagement can be damaging to the party, even if it is still too early to say anything for sure.

There are signs that the centralized command Modi had secured within the BJP may not fully hold in the future, with open dissent in some states like Karnataka and the MP. However, BJP insiders claim that the party is still much more centralized in its operation under Modi than it has ever been under Vajpayee or Advani.

Even in the past, decisions were made by the highest leaders, but the Parliamentary Council was powerful. Now all of these institutions have lost their power. And while the diversity of opinion has at least been heard earlier, there isn’t much room for it left, a BJP insider said.

The question of who can replace Modi is still not close to a resolution, not because none can for reasons of capacity, but because none are close to the Prime Minister in terms of perception. mass, which is often independent of logical arguments.

Yet whether a member of the BJP or the opposition can replace Modi in the near future depends above all on the willingness of voters in all states to see that person as a partner of Modi. This applies as much to Congress as Rahul Gandhi has so far failed to acquire this legitimacy in the eyes of the people as it does with regional parties and in Congress itself.