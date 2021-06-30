As America prepares to pull out of Afghanistan, it’s time for Pakistan to make clear choices





The deadline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is approaching and major international players are looking to Pakistan to play a leading but voluntary role in stabilizing its neighborhood, with the United States particularly expecting a lot from the country in terms of short-term mutual exchanges. interests.

Apparently, Pakistan wants a much longer partnership and the restoration of strategic cooperation between the two countries. While nothing can be ruled out, at this point Washington’s strategic priorities in the region appear to have changed. We are not at the time of the Cold War, when favorable political and ideological environments brought the two countries together. The situation is also not like after the events of September 11, when Pakistan abandoned its weak allies in Afghanistan.

The current scenario is different, and in this changing environment, the political and strategic priorities of the United States revolve around the confrontation with China or the challenge of Iran in West Asia. Pakistan cannot even think of undermining its friendship with China and cannot play a dominant role in any coercive policies against Iran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent editorial in the Washington Post said Pakistan’s and US interests in Afghanistan are the same, but shared interests in a country that is rapidly drifting into another phase of chaos do not may not become the only reason for a long-term strategic partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

American priorities

As far as the United States is concerned, the Afghan Taliban cannot pose any threat to their internal security or their global interests. Al Qaeda has weakened and undergone some changes, so that it is now focusing more on the nearby enemy, or Muslim states, as its ideologues describe it.

Afghan leaders also believe that the Taliban and Al Qaeda factor may force the United States to reconsider its decision to withdraw its troops from the country. The delegation led by Ashraf Ghani is in Washington in a last ditch effort to delay or slow down the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan due to their perceived threat. United States economic and security cooperation is crucial for Afghanistan, and it can enter the transition phase, which has already been promised.

Many strategic thinkers in Islamabad still believe that Pakistan can extract its strategic and geopolitical interests in Afghanistan, and it can repair its relations with the West. Perhaps the heart of the Pakistani ruling elite is still with the West, but their minds are divided between the latter and China.

Who could be more concerned about the instability in Afghanistan than its neighbors Pakistan and China? Such an environment would be detrimental to their security and to their geo-economic and political interests. The scenario was in sight long before the decision to withdraw US troops was made. It was clear that if foreign troops left Afghanistan without decisively defeating the Taliban, stability in the war-torn country would not be possible, and the chances of a negotiated settlement between the Taliban and other stakeholders. would be difficult, and that external support, including from Pakistan, would be necessary.

Almost all of the assessments had indicated that without a negotiated settlement, the power of the Taliban would increase and other local and international terrorist groups would also become more influential. Likewise, relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were expected to deteriorate, triggering strategic animosity between the two nations.

The Pakistani Frontier Corps patrols an Afghan border crossing point in Balochistan. Photo credit: Banaras Khan / AFP

The current speech indicates that Islamabad lacks clarity on its strategic priorities, and many in the political corridors believe that providing the United States with bases in Pakistan can help restore Washington’s confidence in Pakistan.

Although Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated that his government will not provide any base for US forces for any purpose, many believe this is an attempt to increase Islamabad’s negotiating power. , in part by allowing the opposition to put pressure on the government, which has a slim majority in the country’s parliament.

The view in Washington on the Pakistani power elite is also negative and it is perceived that with Pakistan desperate for US cooperation, the US is able to get Pakistan to agree to the first terms of cooperation. . Many see the same logic behind US President Joe Bidens’ reluctance to contact Imran Khan directly.

China is watching

China is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Growing instability in Afghanistan is a nightmare for Beijing as it realizes that it can seriously affect China’s internal security, hamper the Belt and Road initiative and increase uncertainty in its neighborhood.

If the United States and Pakistan had been able to establish peace in Afghanistan, it would have been a great relief for China because in this case, China would only have to contribute more politically, despite its apprehensions about the American bases in the country. Pakistan.

Alternatively, China will have to play a leading role by invoking multiple bilateral and multilateral channels engaging not only Afghanistan and Pakistan, but also other regional countries like Russia and Central Asian countries, in addition to focus on the cooperation of the Shanghai Organization, where India is an important member.

These are difficult times for Pakistani leaders who must make clear choices, either with the United States or with China, both of which expect Pakistan to facilitate the peace process among the Afghans. Almost everyone thinks Pakistan can influence the Taliban, despite the complications of the relationship.

Following the Doha agreement, the confidence of the Taliban grew and they became more assertive. Their recent military triumphs in Afghanistan have further boosted their morale. Their growing power will reduce Pakistan’s influence over them, and Pakistan will have to make immediate decisions and clearly choose sides. Otherwise, he’ll walk a tightrope trying to balance his relationships with other players.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan and China have many political and strategic convergences, but both need to develop a certain level of mutual trust where both feel comfortable in their international and regional commitments.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

