Joining Trump at border, GOP congressman contemplates the path to power

WASHINGTON (AP) At the invitation of Donald Trump, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks recently led a small group of House Republicans to the Former Presidents of New Jersey Golf Club, where they dined net beef, posed for photos and briefed him on the strategy for the 2022 midterm elections.

Banks tweeted a photo of himself and Trump smiling broadly while showing a thumbs-up after the June session, saying the meeting was “entirely focused on the future of the Republican Party.”

Whatever that future may be, Banks, 41, strives to play a leading role in it. A politician with mountain ambition, he rose in the ranks of Republicans in the House and in the esteem of mercurial Trump.

The overnight trip to the resort town of Trumps Bedminster punctuated a political trip, from a county council seat in a small town in northeast Indiana to a prominent place in Congress, for Banks, who is now tasked with crafting a Trump-inspired political agenda to help Republicans regain control of the house.

His vision is to bridge what was once the dominant conservatism of the Reagan era and the grievance-driven populism of Trump. Banks draws on his background as the son of a union worker turned Trump voter, and his ideas are rooted in an effort to keep the conversation going with Trump supporters while charting the party’s future with or without Trump. at the top of the ticket.

Banks planned to join Trump on Wednesday on a visit to the US-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where the former president is expected to speak out against illegal immigration.

Jim understands that there is no future for the Republican Party without Trump supporters. But he also understands that the conservative tenets of the mainstream movement must have a future, said Luke Messer, a former congressman from Indiana who retired in 2019 after a Senate failure.

Like other aspiring Republicans, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third member of the GOP House leadership, Banks’ evolution has been rapid. He was recently selected to head the Republican Study Committee, a powerful voting bloc that includes most members of the House Republican Conference.

He initially supported Special Advocate Robert Muellers ‘investigation into the Trump campaigns’ potential ties to Russia and once said America deserves better after a video of Trump was released discussing sexual grabbing. women without their consent.

Banks now says Trump’s election offered a giveaway that could make the Republican Party a majority party for a long time.

Figures such as banks have a long history in Congress. So long, in fact, that a 19th century nautical term has historically been applied to them.

He’s a tailor, said Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University, who studies the history of Congress. It means a guy who adjusts his sails according to the direction of the wind. “

Banks describes it differently.

I was very skeptical, Banks said of his early views on Trump. But he won me over more and more every day doing what he said he was going to do.

But there are also those who say his effort is purely timely.

Everything Jim Banks does is based on how it will help him politically, said Gary Snyder, a Republican-turned-Democrat who writes a political bulletin in Indiana.

Banks’ beginnings can be traced back to a trailer park in Columbia City, Indiana, near Fort Wayne. Her father worked as an axle maker, while her mother cooked in a retirement home. The family was largely apolitical, Banks said, although his parents voted Democrats. Like much of Indiana, by the time Banks was elected to Congress the very night Trump won the presidency, his father had become a convert.

Banks, the first in his family to attend college, got his first taste of politics when he joined Republicans at Indiana University College, where he met his wife, Amanda. Subsequently, he went to work for former Indiana Rep. John Hostettler, then honed his political instincts by working on mostly unsuccessful campaigns in Ohio, Indiana and Colorado.

He found a real job in a construction company before he and his wife had the first of their three daughters. His political rise began when he became chairman of the Whitley County GOP and later secured a place on County Council.

He began a bid for the Indiana State Senate two years later. Party insiders quickly took note.

A former state official had expressed interest in the vacant seat, and Banks said he would only show up if lawmakers didn’t, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reported. Behind the scenes, however, Banks struggled to outsmart his potential rival. Banks asked Snyder to pass on a message: quit or face a tough primary.

Basically, I went to the guy and said, Jim wants you out. Hell helps you present yourself as a representative of the state. And that’s basically what happened, Snyder said.

Like many politicians with their eye on higher positions, he also considered the value of a military degree. In his early 30s, Banks was accepted into the Navy Supply Corps, a program focused on supply chain management. He was appointed a reserve officer in November 2012.

In 2014, after the birth of her third daughter, Banks deployed to Afghanistan for eight months. Amanda Banks has been appointed to take her seat in the State Senate. When Banks returned, a film crew was on hand to attend the family reunion. The images were used in political advertisements after his campaign for Congress began three weeks later. His combat boots were on display prominently at his launch event.

A lot of families go through… a lot more than my family, said Banks, who disputed any suggestion that politics were a factor in her decision to join, calling her offensive to anyone who has served.

Banks has also cultivated a close relationship with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. And he played a leading public role in shaping the GOP’s case for the ouster of Representative Liz Cheney, a member of Congress from Wyoming who was kicked out of her third place in the House leadership in May. .

The rise in banks echoes that of another congressman from Indiana who used his leadership of the Republican study committee to achieve greater prominence: former Vice President Mike Pence.

Jim Banks wants to be influential, said Andy Downs, professor of political science at Purdue University in Fort Wayne. He’s in a position to be influential for decades to come.

